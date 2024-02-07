“Welcome to college coaching!” - Steve Belichick’s sister Amanda welcomes new Washington defensive coordinator via X

In a joyous tweet, sister Amanda Belichick welcomes Steve Belichick, former New England Patriots outside linebackers coach, to the role of defensive coordinator at the Washington Huskies.

Meanwhile, Amanda took to Twitter:

"Proud sister moment! Welcome to college coaching!", she tweeted.

This big move takes Steve's NFL expertise to the Huskies, who are coming off a national championship game appearance versus Michigan.

Steve's pedigree is nothing short of impressive: a 12-season stint with the Patriots under the tutelage of his six-time Super Bowl champion and father, Bill Belichick.

This reunion isn't limited to family ties. Jedd Fisch, Washington's newly appointed head coach, who signed a seven-year deal in January, previously donned the quarterback's coach hat for the Patriots in 2020, working alongside Steve.

Former Patriots running back coach Vinnie Sunseri, who spent the last three seasons in New England, has also joined Fisch's staff.

"Great to have the NFL Pipeline here at Montlake!" Fisch declared on social media Tuesday.

With Steve Belichick, Jedd Fisch is close to completing his Husky staff

Fisch got a lucrative deal from the university and will earn $7.75 million per year. The transition from DeBoer to Fisch has been marked by changes, with Fisch putting his all into the hiring process.

Jimmie Dougherty (Quarterbacks Coach), a former Husky coach, is returning to Montlake.

Jordan Paopao (Tight Ends Coach) served as a UW assistant coach previously.

Scottie Graham (Running Backs Coach) joined the staff to work with the running backs.

Jason Kaufusi will be responsible for coaching the defensive line.

One thing is for sure: Washington is hungry for a championship, and they're banking on the Belichick-Fisch-Sunseri brain trust to deliver, along with other additions.

