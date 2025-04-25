“Welcome fam”: Ex Michigan star Zak Zinter drops heartfelt message for Mason Graham over Browns dub

Mason Graham didn’t have to wait long to hear his name called during the 2025 NFL draft. The team picked the former Michigan defensive tackle with the No. 5 pick after trading down with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Now, Graham is heading to Ohio, home of Michigan’s biggest rival, but he won’t be alone.

Ad

One of his Michigan teammates - offensive lineman Zak Zinter - was selected by the team in the third round a year prior. Zinter - a three-time All-Big Ten honoree and unanimous All-American guard - will be protecting the offense while Graham holds down the defensive front.

On Friday, Mason Graham shared photos from his selection on Instagram, alongside the caption:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Dreams to reality! AG2G Dawg Pound let’s work 🐶”

Ad

Trending

Ad

Zinter wrote a heartfelt message in the comments section:

“Welcome fam!!”

Zak Zinter comments on Mason Graham's IG post on the NFL 2025 draft day. (Credits: IG/Mason Graham)

Mason Graham on his selection in the top five

Mason Graham’s ascent to the top five stems from years of growth and impressive performances. Graham - a four-star recruit in high school - recorded 27 tackles and 2.5 sacks in his first season at Michigan and finished his college career with the Wolverines by tallying 108 total tackles and nine sacks.

Ad

A highlight of him being the top tough interior defenders was winning the defensive MVP in the 2023 Rose Bowl en route to Michigan's national championship victory and a 15-0 season. In the following season, he finished with 45 tackles.

Reflecting on his selection on Thursday, Graham said:

“It was just a dream come true. Once the trade happened, I kind of had a good idea if Cleveland was going to call, it was going to be for me.”

Ad

He also acknowledged the expectations that come with praise from his former coach - Jim Harbaugh - who once described Mason Graham as a “gift from the football gods.”

“That compliment is huge, especially coming from (former Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh),” Graham said on Thursday. “I just want to keep on living up to that. I want to be the best player for the Dawg Pound and this defense.”

Now, the defensive tackle will get that chance – lining up next to All-Pro Myles Garrett and backed by a franchise hungry to contend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Garima Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.



Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.



Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026. Know More