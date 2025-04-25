“Welcome fam”: Ex Michigan star Zak Zinter drops heartfelt message for Mason Graham over Browns dub

Mason Graham didn’t have to wait long to hear his name called during the 2025 NFL draft. The team picked the former Michigan defensive tackle with the No. 5 pick after trading down with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Now, Graham is heading to Ohio, home of Michigan’s biggest rival, but he won’t be alone.
One of his Michigan teammates - offensive lineman Zak Zinter - was selected by the team in the third round a year prior. Zinter - a three-time All-Big Ten honoree and unanimous All-American guard - will be protecting the offense while Graham holds down the defensive front.
On Friday, Mason Graham shared photos from his selection on Instagram, alongside the caption:
“Dreams to reality! AG2G Dawg Pound let’s work 🐶”
Zinter wrote a heartfelt message in the comments section:
“Welcome fam!!”
Mason Graham on his selection in the top five
Mason Graham’s ascent to the top five stems from years of growth and impressive performances. Graham - a four-star recruit in high school - recorded 27 tackles and 2.5 sacks in his first season at Michigan and finished his college career with the Wolverines by tallying 108 total tackles and nine sacks.
A highlight of him being the top tough interior defenders was winning the defensive MVP in the 2023 Rose Bowl en route to Michigan's national championship victory and a 15-0 season. In the following season, he finished with 45 tackles.
Reflecting on his selection on Thursday, Graham said:
“It was just a dream come true. Once the trade happened, I kind of had a good idea if Cleveland was going to call, it was going to be for me.”
He also acknowledged the expectations that come with praise from his former coach - Jim Harbaugh - who once described Mason Graham as a “gift from the football gods.”
“That compliment is huge, especially coming from (former Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh),” Graham said on Thursday. “I just want to keep on living up to that. I want to be the best player for the Dawg Pound and this defense.”
Now, the defensive tackle will get that chance – lining up next to All-Pro Myles Garrett and backed by a franchise hungry to contend.
Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change