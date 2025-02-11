“Went undrafted & bounced around the league”: Former Jets scout rips Shedeur Sanders by comparing him to Ex-Cowboys QB

Former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly has offered an unfavorable comparison for Shedeur Sanders ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. He has been a harsh critic of the Colorado Buffaloes signal-caller in recent months.

Sanders is projected by many to be the first quarterback taken off the board in April. He's listed alongside Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward as one of the top quarterback prospects in the class. While some laud Sanders for his throwing ability and athleticism, Kelly does not seem impressed.

On Tuesday on Twitter, he compared Shedeur to that of former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Anthony Wright.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Wright went undrafted in 1999 after playing for the South Carolina Gamecocks for three seasons. He eventually signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers before beginning a career in the league that lasted until 2008, where he'd bounce from team to team. Wright played for the Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants.

Unfortunately for Wright, his career never panned out as anything more than a backup quarterback. He never started a full season for any team, with the most starts he ever received in any of his playing years being seven in two different seasons for Baltimore. Wright also only ever had one season in which he threw for more touchdowns than interceptions.

When it was all said and done, Wright ended his NFL career with 3,590 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and 25 interceptions. He did, however, earn a Super Bowl ring being part of the New York Giants team that defeated Tom Brady and the undefeated New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII in 2008.

Shedeur Sanders enters NFL after impressive collegiate football run

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

While Daniel Kelly offers a comparison between Shedeur Sanders and Anthony Wright mechanically, their statistics are anything but comparable.

Sanders is coming off a season in which he passed for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in his senior campaign with the Colorado Buffaloes. He also had the benefit of being coached throughout the entirety of his collegiate career by his father, Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

As for Wright, he amassed 5,434 yards in three college football seasons (33 starts). Sanders has thrown for 14,327 yards in his college football career (50 starts in four years at Jackson State and Colorado). With a draft projection that goes as high as first overall, Sanders' outlook heading into the NFL looks significantly brighter than that of Wright's in 1999.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.