What is the CFP 14-team model? A look at the rumored new proposal that could give more power to power conferences

The College Football Playoff could be changed once again.

The College Football Playoff will expand to include 12 teams this season, with the five conference champions and seven at-large teams. ESPN reports that a 14-team playoff is gaining momentum to begin in 2026.

According to ESPN, the goal is for all the commissioners to reconvene next week via video conferencing to discuss it further.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"There's a lot of pressure to get it done or stop talking about it," one source said.

How would the 14-team CFP format work?

According to the report from ESPN, the 14-team CFP would only see three at-large bids as more conferences would get spots.

College Football Playoff officials are considering a 14-team model that would ensure three berths apiece for the Big Ten and Southeastern Conference, two for the Atlantic Coast Conference and Big 12, and one for the highest-ranked team from the remaining five leagues.

However, if Notre Dame is placed in the top 14 by the selection committee, it will automatically qualify for the 14-team playoff.

"Those conversations are happening," the source said, adding some feel "pretty strongly about pulling away. I'd say very strongly."

According to ESPN, however, other models are being discussed and there is a need for a deeper discussion about how the strength of the schedule would factor into the potential new format.

"The balance in the room is how to recognize contributions of the Big Ten and SEC while also being fair and collaborative to the collective room," one source said.

The potential 14-team playoff format of a 3-3-2-1 format is likely to be a compromise, with the Big Ten and SEC wanting four automatic berths.

Washington State president says realignment isn't done

The potential 14-team playoff comes just days after Washington State President Kirk Schulz made it clear that college football realignment isn't done.

Schulz says he's spoken with other school presidents and believes realignment won't happen because the SEC and Big Ten want as many automatic qualifiers as possible.

“The leagues have become tired,” Schulz said, “and two of them (the SEC and Big Ten) are more resourced than everybody else. And some of the highly-resourced schools have a different format in mind, which would give them more automatic qualifiers.

“Several presidents are committed to Washington State and Oregon State being an integrated part of the (CFP) conversations going forward. But what does that really mean? The situation could change," Schulz said.

“There is a profound sense of regret about the situation we’re in. A lot of presidents have told me, ‘That could have been us’ or ‘That could be us.’ Realignment isn’t done.”

Whether or not any of this will come to fruition is yet to be seen.