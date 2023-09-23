What channel is the Alabama football game today? Streaming options, schedule and more

The Alabama Crimson Tide have quite a game for themselves in week 4, as they face the Ole Miss Rebels. They have been struggling this season in their quarterback department, as Tyler Buchner, Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson have all been sharing the time on the field.

Nick Saban's team is currently ranked No.13. They began the season on a strong note when they defeated Middle Tennessee with a massive 56-7 score. However, they suffered a shocking upset at home when the Texas Longhorns clinched the victory in week 2. They played South Florida last weekend, and despite winning 3-17, the offense struggled to put on an impressive performance.

Now, week 4 has them going against the No.15 Ole Miss Rebels in the first big game of the SEC West this season. Given the situation that Alabama is in currently, it is difficult to say how they are going to manage the game against their conference rivals. So which channel can college football fans catch all the actions of this week 4 SEC rivalry?

Fans can tune into CBS Network to watch the live broadcast of the Alabama vs. Ole Miss game of week 4. They are the only network with television rights to this game. So fans need to check with their cable providers to see if they provide the CBS channel.

Streaming options for the Alabama vs. Ole Miss game of week 4

Apart from it being broadcast on television, the game will also have the option of streaming it live. It will be available on the FuboTV app, which offers a seven-day free trial to its new users.

However, there are also several other streaming options to watch this exciting week 4 SEC rivalry. Fans can also watch the live stream of the game on YouTube TV. Paramount+, Hulu+ Live TV, and FuboTV. The choice depends on the preferences of the user.

Alabama vs. Ole Miss schedule

The game is set to take place on September 23. It is expected to kick off in the afternoon at around 3:30 p.m. ET. The SEC rivalry game between the Crimson Tide and the Rebels is going to be played at the Bryant Denny Stadium, which is also the home ground for Alabama. Can Nick Saban emerge victorious in this top 15 game and solidify his run for a College Football Playoff this season?

Who will be calling the Alabama vs. Ole Miss game on CBS?

Given how big the rivalry and competition are, one would expect CBS to send its top crew to cover the SEC rival game in Tuscaloosa today. Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker and Jason McCourty will be calling the game from the booth.

It is certainly a shocker that their No.1 crew which includes the likes of Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson are not going to call the Alabama vs. Ole Miss game. Instead, they will be heading off to cover the Big Ten game between Penn State and Iowa.

And it is because CBS is now a part of the Big Ten media rights deal, which means that they will exclusively cover only Big Ten games from next season. Thus, the decision has been made in order to ease and support the shift of conferences in the coming year.