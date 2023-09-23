Ole Miss vs. Alabama Prediction & Betting Tips - September 23 | College Football Week 4 

We have an incredible Week 4 college football matchup as SEC play opens up. The 15th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels will be taking on the 13th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 3:30 pm ET.

The Ole MIss Rebels are on the road in this SEC battle. The Rebels are a perfect 3-0 after a 48-23 home win on Saturday against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, whereas the Crimson Tide are 2-1 after a miserable 17-3 road win against the South Florida Bulls on Saturday.

Ole Miss vs. Alabama Prediction

The Rebels have been an incredible offensive team as they are scoring 52.7 points on 526.7 total yards per game. Junior quarterback Jaxson Dart has been playing extremely well under center as he is 45-of-68 (66.2 completion percentage) for 852 yards with seven touchdown passes and one interception.

The defense has been playing very well as they are giving up 15.3 points on 350.3 total yards per game. They have been doing extremely well as they have 10 total sacks, 14 pass deflections, a pair of interceptions and three forced fumbles so they are doing well without forcing many turnovers.

The Crimson Tide have been struggling a bit offensively as they are averaging 32.3 points on 367.7 total yards per game. After being benched last week, sophomore quarterback Jalen Miilroe is back under center as he is 27-of-45 (60.0 completion percentage) for 449 yards with five touchdowns compared to a pair of picks.

Their defense has been dominant as they are allowing 14.7 points on 309.7 total yards per game. The team has a lot of talent on the defensive side of the ball and are being led by linebacker Dallas Turner with 12 total tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

Expect the Alabama Crimson Tide to cover the spread at home and bounce back after last week's debacle.

Ole Miss vs. Alabama Betting Tips

Ole Miss is 3-0 against the spread this season

Alabama is 1-2 against the spread this season

The under has hit in four of the last five Ole Miss road games

Alabama had the under hit in four of the previous seven home games

Ole Miss vs. Alabama head-to-head

This is the 67th all-time matchup between Ole Miss and Alabama. These teams play every season as divisional opponents in the SEC and Alabama has dominated as they have a 54-10-2 record against them. The Crimson Tide have won the previous seven encounters, including a 30-24 road win last season.

Where to watch Ole Miss vs. Alabama

This game between the Rebels and the Crimson Tide will be airing nationally on CBS. That means it will also be available on Paramount+, YouTube TV and FuboTV if you do not have cable.

