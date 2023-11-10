What channel is the Alabama vs Kentucky game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 11 game

College football legend Nick Saban and his squad once again take the field in this Alabama vs Kentucky clash. It features them as a perennial SEC power towering over their foes.

The Crimson Tide have put their meltdown at home against Texas behind them and have never lost since September 10. It really is true that when Nick Saban loses, his team mounts bounce-back streaks that are the stuff of college football legend. Not a lot of people believe Alabama will lose against Kentucky, unless the gridiron gods have plans of their own.

As for Kentucky, they're 6-3 on the year and are coming off a win after dropping their third to Tennessee. Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops will once again get his crack at Saban, whom he hasn't beaten yet in three tries.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

But aside from that, Kentucky is also winless when they allow teams to score 30 on them. 'Bama averages well under 32 PPG, so that's where the Wildcats' homework needs to be done.

Either way, who do you have winning this Alabama vs Kentucky college football matchup?

What channel is the Alabama vs Kentucky game on?

TV Channel: ESPN

Livestream: Fubo TV

ESPN will be the broadcast network to air the Alabama vs Kentucky college football game this Saturday. If for some reason, you can't catch it there, you can also stream the game on Fubo TV.

Alabama vs Kentucky start time

Date: Saturday, November 11

Kickoff time: 12 PM E.T.

The official kickoff time for the Alabama vs Kentucky college football matchup is 12 PM E.T.

Alabama quarterback situation

Jalen Milroe continues his stellar play this season, and his most recent performance is once again proof of his overall caliber as a player.

Milroe is not as much of a household name as his peers. But 'Bama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is finally able to take advantage of his strengths on the field with his schemes (via Sports Illustrated).

Milroe is far more of a rusher than a passer, and this is evident in his performances throughout the year. Granted, he did pass for 219 pass yards on 15-of-23 against LSU. But he also rushed for a massive 155 yards that game on 20 attempts, netting four rushing TDs.

Still, Milroe's passing should never be taken for granted. He is excellent at the deep ball, which was something LSU focused on taking away from him last time out. That's why he had to rush that much, putting up a season-high in the process.

Kentucky quarterback situation

A re-aggravated shoulder injury prevented Devin Leary from seeing the end of his team's destruction of Mississippi State (via FanSided). Even then, he still finished with 156 pass yards on 13-of-22 attempts, alongside a couple of TDs.

Wildcats fans could rest easy now, though, as Leary has only recently been cleared to play against Alabama (via On3). Here's what Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops said about the situation:

“He had something going on, something in his eye. That was leading to reading the (play) card (wrong). That’s why things were taking a long time there late. Hopefully he’ll be fine, we’ll see.”

But if Leary isn't fit enough, expect backup Kaiya Sheron to see playing time.