The annual All-American Bowl is set to take place on Saturday, January 6. It features many of the top high school football recruits in the 2024 class. The annual game is a showcase event for high school recruits who are about to go to college.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of the All-American Bowl.
What channel is the All-American Bowl on today?
The All-American Bowl is set to be broadcast on NBC and streamed on Peacock. Paul Burmeister will serve as the play-by-play voice, joined by analyst and former NFL defensive lineman Anthony Herron, and reporters Lewis Johnson and Marty Snider.
What time is the All-American Bowl on today?
The All-American Bowl will take place on Saturday, January 6, at 1 p.m. ET at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
What to expect in the All-American Bowl today?
The All-American Bowl is a great showcase event for some of the top-ranked high school recruits.
The event has seen several NFL stars play in the game in the past like Christian McCaffrey, Stefon Diggs, Derrick Henry, Trevor Lawrence, and Tua Tagovailoa among others.
The high school prospects are split into two teams, Team East and Team West. This year's All-American Bowl features the No. 1 ranked player in the 2024 class in Ohio State signee Jeremiah Smith.
Also, eight athletes are expected to announce their commitments during the broadcast. This includes five-star recruit Devin Sanchez (cornerback) and four-star recruits Zavier Mincey (safety) and Daniel Hill (running back).
All-American Bowl Roster Breakdown
The All-American Bowl will see plenty of five-star and four-star recruits all playing in the same game.
Team East
Five-stars
- Jeremiah Smith (No. 1 overall, No. 1 WR), signed with Ohio State
- KJ Bolden (No. 14 overall, No. 1 S), signed with Georgia
- Eddrick Houston (No. 26 overall, No. 5 DL), signed with Ohio State
- Josiah Thompson (No. 28 overall, No. 3 OT), signed with South Carolina
- LJ McCray (No. 35 overall, No. 8 DL), signed with Florida
Four-stars
- Guerby Lambert (No. 42 overall, No. 4 OT), signed with Notre Dame
- Demarcus Riddick (No. 45 overall, No. 4 LB), signed with Auburn
- Ny Carr (No. 48 overall, No. 12 WR), signed with Miami
- Zavier Mincey (No. 55 overall, No. 4 S)
- Landen Thomas (No. 64 overall, No. 5 TE), signed with Florida State
- Zaquan Patterson (No. 68 overall, No. 6 S), signed with Miami
- Jeremiah Beaman (No. 70 overall, No. 11 DL), signed with Alabama
- Luke Reynolds (No. 74 overall, No. 6 TE), signed with Penn State
- Amaris Williams (No. 79 overall, No. 12 DL), signed with Auburn
- NiTareon Tuggle (No. 84 overall, No. 17 WR), signed with Georgia
- TJ Moore (No. 89 overall, No. 18 WR), signed with Clemson
- James Peoples (No. 95 overall, No. 7 RB), signed with Ohio State
Team West
Five-stars
- Justin Scott (No. 15 overall, No. 3 DL), signed with Miami
- Ryan Wingo (No. 24 overall, No. 8 WR), signed with Texas
- Cam Williams (No. 29 overall, No. 9 WR), signed with Notre Dame
Four-stars
- Taylor Tatum (No. 38 overall, No. 1 RB), signed with Oklahoma
- Gatlin Bair (No. 43 overall, No. 11 WR)
- Nate Frazier (No. 57 overall, No. 2 RB), signed with Georgia
- Marquise Lightfoot (No. 60 overall, No. 5 EDGE), signed with Miami
- Carter Nelson (No. 61 overall, No. 4 TE), signed with Nebraska
- Zabien Brown (No. 62 overall, No. 5 CB), signed with Alabama
- Drelon Miller (No. 65 overall, No. 14 WR), signed with Colorado
- Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa (No. 66 overall, No. 6 LB), signed with Notre Dame
- Xavier Jordan (No. 67 overall, No. 15 WR), signed with USC
- Aaron Flowers (No. 71 overall, No. 7 S), signed with Oregon
- Christian Bentancur (No. 77 overall, No. 7 TE), signed with Clemson
- Grant Brix (No, 78 overall, No. 5 OT), signed with Nebraska
- Marcelles Williams (No. 91 overall, No. 9 CB), signed with USC
- Charleston Collins (No. 96, No. 14 DL), signed with Arkansas