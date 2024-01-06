The annual All-American Bowl is set to take place on Saturday, January 6. It features many of the top high school football recruits in the 2024 class. The annual game is a showcase event for high school recruits who are about to go to college.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the All-American Bowl.

What channel is the All-American Bowl on today?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The All-American Bowl is set to be broadcast on NBC and streamed on Peacock. Paul Burmeister will serve as the play-by-play voice, joined by analyst and former NFL defensive lineman Anthony Herron, and reporters Lewis Johnson and Marty Snider.

What time is the All-American Bowl on today?

The All-American Bowl will take place on Saturday, January 6, at 1 p.m. ET at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

What to expect in the All-American Bowl today?

The All-American Bowl is a great showcase event for some of the top-ranked high school recruits.

The event has seen several NFL stars play in the game in the past like Christian McCaffrey, Stefon Diggs, Derrick Henry, Trevor Lawrence, and Tua Tagovailoa among others.

The high school prospects are split into two teams, Team East and Team West. This year's All-American Bowl features the No. 1 ranked player in the 2024 class in Ohio State signee Jeremiah Smith.

Also, eight athletes are expected to announce their commitments during the broadcast. This includes five-star recruit Devin Sanchez (cornerback) and four-star recruits Zavier Mincey (safety) and Daniel Hill (running back).

All-American Bowl Roster Breakdown

The All-American Bowl will see plenty of five-star and four-star recruits all playing in the same game.

Team East

Five-stars

Jeremiah Smith (No. 1 overall, No. 1 WR), signed with Ohio State

KJ Bolden (No. 14 overall, No. 1 S), signed with Georgia

Eddrick Houston (No. 26 overall, No. 5 DL), signed with Ohio State

Josiah Thompson (No. 28 overall, No. 3 OT), signed with South Carolina

LJ McCray (No. 35 overall, No. 8 DL), signed with Florida

Four-stars

Guerby Lambert (No. 42 overall, No. 4 OT), signed with Notre Dame

Demarcus Riddick (No. 45 overall, No. 4 LB), signed with Auburn

Ny Carr (No. 48 overall, No. 12 WR), signed with Miami

Zavier Mincey (No. 55 overall, No. 4 S)

Landen Thomas (No. 64 overall, No. 5 TE), signed with Florida State

Zaquan Patterson (No. 68 overall, No. 6 S), signed with Miami

Jeremiah Beaman (No. 70 overall, No. 11 DL), signed with Alabama

Luke Reynolds (No. 74 overall, No. 6 TE), signed with Penn State

Amaris Williams (No. 79 overall, No. 12 DL), signed with Auburn

NiTareon Tuggle (No. 84 overall, No. 17 WR), signed with Georgia

TJ Moore (No. 89 overall, No. 18 WR), signed with Clemson

James Peoples (No. 95 overall, No. 7 RB), signed with Ohio State

Team West

Five-stars

Justin Scott (No. 15 overall, No. 3 DL), signed with Miami

Ryan Wingo (No. 24 overall, No. 8 WR), signed with Texas

Cam Williams (No. 29 overall, No. 9 WR), signed with Notre Dame

Four-stars

Taylor Tatum (No. 38 overall, No. 1 RB), signed with Oklahoma

Gatlin Bair (No. 43 overall, No. 11 WR)

Nate Frazier (No. 57 overall, No. 2 RB), signed with Georgia

Marquise Lightfoot (No. 60 overall, No. 5 EDGE), signed with Miami

Carter Nelson (No. 61 overall, No. 4 TE), signed with Nebraska

Zabien Brown (No. 62 overall, No. 5 CB), signed with Alabama

Drelon Miller (No. 65 overall, No. 14 WR), signed with Colorado

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa (No. 66 overall, No. 6 LB), signed with Notre Dame

Xavier Jordan (No. 67 overall, No. 15 WR), signed with USC

Aaron Flowers (No. 71 overall, No. 7 S), signed with Oregon

Christian Bentancur (No. 77 overall, No. 7 TE), signed with Clemson

Grant Brix (No, 78 overall, No. 5 OT), signed with Nebraska

Marcelles Williams (No. 91 overall, No. 9 CB), signed with USC

Charleston Collins (No. 96, No. 14 DL), signed with Arkansas