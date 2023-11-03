What channel is the Arizona State vs Utah game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 10 game

There might not be too much excitement for Sun Devils fans heading into this Arizona State vs Utah college football game. That's because they've been on the losing end far more often than they'd like, and they're facing one of the best teams in the conference.

At 2-6, Arizona State is at a disadvantage against a Utah team that's on the complete opposite end at 6-2. The Utes have punctuated their season thus far with a victory over the highly touted USC Trojans--a team they've also handily beaten multiple times last year. And if you can handle USC, you can basically handle any team; especially Arizona State at this point.

For now, many people believe this is the Utes' game to lose.

What channel is the Arizona State vs Utah game on?

TV Channel: P12N

Livestream: Fubo TV

P12N will be the broadcast network to air the Arizona State vs Utah college football game this Saturday. If for some reason you can't catch it there, you can also watch the game via live stream on Fubo TV.

Arizona State vs Utah start time

Date: Saturday, November 4

Kickoff time: 2:00 PM E.T.

The official kickoff time for Saturday's Arizona State vs Utah college football matchup is 2:00 PM E.T.

Arizona State quarterback situation

Sun Devils starting QB Trenton Bourguet did come through for his team in their most recent win over Washington State. He had 274 pass yards, going 19-of-26 from the field and also having 18 rushing yards in the process.

But do not let Arizona State's paltry record distract you from the fact that Bourguet has been quite amazing for them so far. In two of their losses against Colorado and Cal, he threw for a total of 679 pass yards (58-for-90 through the two games). These games were also for the Sun Devils' taking too, so don't think they didn't have any chances of coming out with wins.

Utah quarterback situation

Expect current Utah starting QB Bryson Barnes to continue helming the offense on the field for the Utes. In his recent game against Oregon, he tallied 136 pass yards on 15-for-29 attempts alongside two interceptions in a losing effort. He was still outshone by Heisman candidate Bo Nix, but if you're going to be outshined, it might as well be by one of the best in the nation.