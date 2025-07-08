What channel is Big 12 media day today? 2025 event timings, venue, teams and more

Big 12 media day is set to take place on July 8 and July 9 in Frisco, Texas. The event takes place at the Ford Center, which is the practice facility for the Dallas Cowboys.

The annual event sees every Big 12 send their coach and players to discuss the upcoming college football season. Day 1 will see Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kansas State, and Texas Tech all speak.

Ahead of Day 1 in the Big 12 media day, here is everything you need to know about the event.

Big 12 media day hosts and analysts

Big 12 media days will be broadcast by ESPN and will have some well-known hosts and analysts.

Matt Barrie (host) will be joined by Greg McElroy (analyst), Brock Osweiler (analyst), and Katie George (reporter) for live, on-site coverage.

Big 12 media day time & venue for Day 1

Day 1 of the Big 12 media day is set for July 8 in Frisco, Texas.

The event will be broadcast on ESPNU and ESPN2, with the event beginning at 11:30 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m. ET.

A one-hour portion of the event will air on ESPN2 on July 9 from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. ET.

Fans can also stream the Big 12 media day on ESPN+.

Day 1 Big 12 media day participants

The Big 12 is splitting its media days into two days, and Day 1 will have the reigning Big 12 champs in Arizona State.

The full list of participants for Day 1 of the Big 12 media day is as follows:

Arizona State

QB Sam Leavitt

WR Jordyn Tyson

OL Ben Coleman

DL C.J. Fite

DL Clayton Smith

DB Xavion Alford

Coach Kenny Dillingham

Baylor

QB Sawyer Robertson

WR Josh Cameron

OL Omar Aigbedion

DL Jackie Marshall

LB Keaton Thomas

DB Devyn Bobby

Coach Dave Aranda

BYU

RB LJ Martin

WR Chase Roberts

LB Jack Kelly

LB Isaiah Glasker

DL Keanu Tanuvasa

Coach Kalani Sitake

UCF

RB Myles Montgomery

OL Paul Rubelt

DE Nyjalik Kelly

LB Keli Lawson

Coach Scott Frost

Cincinnati

QB Brendan Sorsby

TE Joe Royer

OL Gavin Gerhardt

DL Dontay Corleone

Coach Scott Satterfield

Iowa State

QB Rocco Becht

OL Tyler Miller

DL Domonique Orange

DB Jeremiah Cooper

DB Jontez Williams

Coach Matt Campbell

Kansas State

QB Avery Johnson

OL Taylor Poitier

DE Cody Stufflebean

LB Des Purnell

S VJ Payne

Coach Chris Klieman

Texas Tech

QB Behren Morton

WR Caleb Douglas

DL Romello Height

DL Lee Hunter

LB Jacob Rodriguez

DB Cole Wisniewski

Coach Joey McGuire

