What channel is Big 12 media day today? 2025 event timings, venue, teams and more

Big 12 media day is set to take place on July 8 and July 9 in Frisco, Texas. The event takes place at the Ford Center, which is the practice facility for the Dallas Cowboys.
The annual event sees every Big 12 send their coach and players to discuss the upcoming college football season. Day 1 will see Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kansas State, and Texas Tech all speak.
Ahead of Day 1 in the Big 12 media day, here is everything you need to know about the event.
Big 12 media day hosts and analysts
Big 12 media days will be broadcast by ESPN and will have some well-known hosts and analysts.
Matt Barrie (host) will be joined by Greg McElroy (analyst), Brock Osweiler (analyst), and Katie George (reporter) for live, on-site coverage.
Big 12 media day time & venue for Day 1
Day 1 of the Big 12 media day is set for July 8 in Frisco, Texas.
The event will be broadcast on ESPNU and ESPN2, with the event beginning at 11:30 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m. ET.
A one-hour portion of the event will air on ESPN2 on July 9 from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. ET.
Fans can also stream the Big 12 media day on ESPN+.
Day 1 Big 12 media day participants
The Big 12 is splitting its media days into two days, and Day 1 will have the reigning Big 12 champs in Arizona State.
The full list of participants for Day 1 of the Big 12 media day is as follows:
Arizona State
- QB Sam Leavitt
- WR Jordyn Tyson
- OL Ben Coleman
- DL C.J. Fite
- DL Clayton Smith
- DB Xavion Alford
- Coach Kenny Dillingham
Baylor
- QB Sawyer Robertson
- WR Josh Cameron
- OL Omar Aigbedion
- DL Jackie Marshall
- LB Keaton Thomas
- DB Devyn Bobby
- Coach Dave Aranda
BYU
- RB LJ Martin
- WR Chase Roberts
- LB Jack Kelly
- LB Isaiah Glasker
- DL Keanu Tanuvasa
- Coach Kalani Sitake
UCF
- RB Myles Montgomery
- OL Paul Rubelt
- DE Nyjalik Kelly
- LB Keli Lawson
- Coach Scott Frost
Cincinnati
- QB Brendan Sorsby
- TE Joe Royer
- OL Gavin Gerhardt
- DL Dontay Corleone
- Coach Scott Satterfield
Iowa State
- QB Rocco Becht
- OL Tyler Miller
- DL Domonique Orange
- DB Jeremiah Cooper
- DB Jontez Williams
- Coach Matt Campbell
Kansas State
- QB Avery Johnson
- OL Taylor Poitier
- DE Cody Stufflebean
- LB Des Purnell
- S VJ Payne
- Coach Chris Klieman
Texas Tech
- QB Behren Morton
- WR Caleb Douglas
- DL Romello Height
- DL Lee Hunter
- LB Jacob Rodriguez
- DB Cole Wisniewski
- Coach Joey McGuire
