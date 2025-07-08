What channel is Big 12 media day today? 2025 event timings, venue, teams and more

By Cole Shelton
Modified Jul 08, 2025 13:06 GMT
NCAA Football: Big 12 Championship-Iowa State at Arizona State - Source: Imagn
What channel is Big 12 media day today? 2025 event timings, venue, teams and more - Source: Imagn

Big 12 media day is set to take place on July 8 and July 9 in Frisco, Texas. The event takes place at the Ford Center, which is the practice facility for the Dallas Cowboys.

Ad

The annual event sees every Big 12 send their coach and players to discuss the upcoming college football season. Day 1 will see Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kansas State, and Texas Tech all speak.

Ahead of Day 1 in the Big 12 media day, here is everything you need to know about the event.

Big 12 media day hosts and analysts

Big 12 media days will be broadcast by ESPN and will have some well-known hosts and analysts.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Matt Barrie (host) will be joined by Greg McElroy (analyst), Brock Osweiler (analyst), and Katie George (reporter) for live, on-site coverage.

Big 12 media day time & venue for Day 1

Day 1 of the Big 12 media day is set for July 8 in Frisco, Texas.

The event will be broadcast on ESPNU and ESPN2, with the event beginning at 11:30 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m. ET.

A one-hour portion of the event will air on ESPN2 on July 9 from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. ET.

Ad

Fans can also stream the Big 12 media day on ESPN+.

Day 1 Big 12 media day participants

The Big 12 is splitting its media days into two days, and Day 1 will have the reigning Big 12 champs in Arizona State.

The full list of participants for Day 1 of the Big 12 media day is as follows:

Arizona State

  • QB Sam Leavitt
  • WR Jordyn Tyson
  • OL Ben Coleman
  • DL C.J. Fite
  • DL Clayton Smith
  • DB Xavion Alford
  • Coach Kenny Dillingham
Ad

Baylor

  • QB Sawyer Robertson
  • WR Josh Cameron
  • OL Omar Aigbedion
  • DL Jackie Marshall
  • LB Keaton Thomas
  • DB Devyn Bobby
  • Coach Dave Aranda

BYU

  • RB LJ Martin
  • WR Chase Roberts
  • LB Jack Kelly
  • LB Isaiah Glasker
  • DL Keanu Tanuvasa
  • Coach Kalani Sitake

UCF

  • RB Myles Montgomery
  • OL Paul Rubelt
  • DE Nyjalik Kelly
  • LB Keli Lawson
  • Coach Scott Frost

Cincinnati

  • QB Brendan Sorsby
  • TE Joe Royer
  • OL Gavin Gerhardt
  • DL Dontay Corleone
  • Coach Scott Satterfield

Iowa State

  • QB Rocco Becht
  • OL Tyler Miller
  • DL Domonique Orange
  • DB Jeremiah Cooper
  • DB Jontez Williams
  • Coach Matt Campbell

Kansas State

Ad
  • QB Avery Johnson
  • OL Taylor Poitier
  • DE Cody Stufflebean
  • LB Des Purnell
  • S VJ Payne
  • Coach Chris Klieman

Texas Tech

  • QB Behren Morton
  • WR Caleb Douglas
  • DL Romello Height
  • DL Lee Hunter
  • LB Jacob Rodriguez
  • DB Cole Wisniewski
  • Coach Joey McGuire
About the author
Cole Shelton

Cole Shelton

Twitter icon

Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.

An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.

Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.

Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal.

Know More

Arizona State Sun Devils Fan? Check out the latest Sun Devils depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Cole Shelton
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications