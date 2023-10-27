What channel is the BYU vs Texas game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 9 game

When the BYU vs Texas game comes along for the remainder of college football's week 9 of action, a lot of stories will be at play. But perhaps one of these stories trumps all others.

The Longhorns will be without their starting QB Quinn Ewers, who suffered a major shoulder injury. While Texas remains one of the best teams in the Big 12 with a 6-1 record, they did lose their first game of the season against the undefeated Oklahoma Sooners.

Texas did defeat Houston last time out, but they would obviously be looking to keep their momentum going in their next game versus BYU. However, there is more than enough indication that the Cougars are going to give them a run for their money, as they're also doing well with a 5-2 record.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming BYU vs Texas college football matchup for week 9.

What channel is BYU vs Texas game on?

TV Channel: ABC

Livestream: Fubo TV

You can catch the BYU vs Texas college football game on the ABC network when it airs. If you can't catch the live TV broadcast, you can opt for the livestream instead via Fubo TV.

BYU vs Texas start time

Date: Saturday, October 28

Kickoff time: 3:30 PM E.T.

3:30 PM E.T. is the scheduled kickoff time for BYU vs Texas on Saturday, October 28. The Cougars are going to be visiting the Longhorns in Austin.

The BYU quarterback situation

Kedon Slovis is expected to continue as the Cougars' starting QB. And so far, he is likely coming into this BYU vs Texas game full of confidence.

Slovis has logged a total of 1,519 yards thus far this season. He's also thrown a total of 12 TDs and possesses a respectable 56.6% CMP, going 128-226. In his most recent game (a win) against the Texas Tech Raiders, Slovis went 15-for-27 for 127 pass yards and two TDs.

While Slovis is not exactly a highly touted player, he is going to be an asset in this BYU vs Texas matchup.

The Texas quarterback situation

As previously mentioned, Saturday's BYU vs Texas game is going to be marked by the absence of Longhorns starting QB Quinn Ewers.

Ewers is classified as week-to-week with his shoulder injury (via AP News), which he sustained during the Longhorns' game versus Houston. He exited the game in the third quarter after apparently getting hit on his left shoulder during a drive and then falling to the ground. When Ewers got up, he used his right arm to prop himself up. Ewers then returned with his right arm in a sling right before leaving the stadium.

With Ewers out, fans eagerly anticipating the BYU vs Texas showdown are wondering whether Arch Manning will finally start. But that is still unlikely, as there is more than enough indication that second-stringer Maalik Murphy will be taking the reins against the Cougars.

Murphy closed out the Houston game in Ewers' place, going 1-for-2 for seven yards.