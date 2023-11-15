What channel is the Central Michigan vs Ohio game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 12 game

Week 12 of college football action continues with the clash featuring Central Michigan Chippewas against the Ohio Bobcats at the Peden Stadium in Athens.

The Chippewas (5-5, 3-3 MAC) and the Bobcats (7-3, 3-2 MAC) are having different seasons thus far, with the former fighting to keep Bowl hopes alive and the latter sitting pretty in second place atop the MAC East.

Central Michigan is still within reach of a Bowl game and coach Jim McElwain recognizes the critical importance of his team's final two games.

On the other hand, the Bobcats are coming off a 20-10 win over the Buffalo Bulls. Their defense has carried them all year, with defensive coordinator Spence Nowinsky being nominated for the 2023 Broyles Award.

What channel is the Central Michigan vs Ohio game on?

TV Channel: ESPNU

Livestream: Fubo TV

ESPNU will be the broadcast network to air the Central Michigan vs Ohio college football game. Live streaming will be available on Fubo TV.

Central Michigan vs Ohio start time

Date: November 15

Kickoff time: 7 pm E.T.

The official kickoff time for the Central Michigan vs Ohio college football matchup is 7 pm E.T.

Central Michigan quarterback situation

Jase Bauer and the Chippewas have been doing everything possible to finish their season strong. And with his efforts, Central Michigan is one win away from qualifying for a Bowl game.

For the year, Bauer has logged this split: 138-24 (57.5 CMP%) for 1,542 pass yards, nine TDs, and seven interceptions. In the last game against Western Michigan, he tallied 205 pass yards (40 rushing) on 14-of-27 attempts, with three touchdowns and one interception.

Ohio quarterback situation

Kurtis Rourke, known for his nickname "The Maple Missile" due to his Canadian heritage, is having an excellent year for the Bobcats. One could also argue that he's the better half of this matchup against Bauer, logging this split for the year: 1,777 pass yards on 161-of-254 attempts (63.4 CMP%), with 10 TDs and five interceptions.

Aside from this stat line, Rourke is also the reigning MAC Offensive Player of the Year. His performance has helped the Bobcats to the top half of the MAC East and the Chippewas will have their hands full trying to contain him.