What channel is the Clemson vs NC State game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 9 game

If you want to catch the Clemson vs NC State college football game this Saturday, you're in the right place. Both teams will be battling to get their records to a more respectable level, considering they've been underperforming so far this season.

Coming into the Clemson vs NC State matchup, the two teams share identical 4-3 win-loss records. For this game, however, the Tigers are visiting the Wolfpack at the Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium. Clemson won't have their legendary home-field advantage, but it's likely they wouldn't mind.

The Wolfpack are underdogs heading into this game, and there's a good chance that Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney and his boys will come out on top. But then again, stranger things have happened.

What channel is the Clemson vs NC State game on?

TV Channel: The CW

Livestream: YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV, The CW mobile app

Unlike many other games slated for October 28th, the Clemson vs NC State game is going to be broadcast on The CW.

This Clemson vs NC State college football matchup will be the Tigers' first-ever game to be broadcast on The CW (via Greenville Online). It was due to a partnership that the ACC signed with the network, allowing them to broadcast multiple football, men's basketball, and women's basketball games.

Clemson vs NC State start time

Date: Saturday, October 28

Kickoff time: 2:00 PM E.T.

Kickoff time for the Clemson vs NC State college football matchup is scheduled for 2:00 PM E.T, on Saturday, October 28. So be sure to free up your midday.

The Clemson quarterback situation

Cade Klubnik was heralded as the next big signal-caller for the Tigers with the departure of DJ Uiagalelei to the transfer portal. However, his performance thus far has been anything but big.

Klubnik has notably been performing well against sub-par teams, but struggled mightily against better ones, especially in-conference (via 247Sports). So far, he's actually tied for the most fumbles in the nation through his seven games with Clemson.

The NC State quarterback situation

On the Wolfpack's side, the QB situation is a tiny bit better, but still underperforming. Starter MJ Morris has shown flashes of great performances, but his stint is still marred by questionable errors on the field.

That said, he still performed relatively well in his last game (a loss) against Duke. Morris went 24-for-40 from the field for 193 passing yards. He also had 38 rushing yards and an interception, though he still got sacked four times.