What channel is the Colorado vs Arizona game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 11 game

Colorado versus Arizona continues Week 11's stacked slate of college football action. Coach Deion Sanders will look to at least help the Buffs salvage their season after falling to 4-5 on the season. But this game, they're facing an Arizona team that's having a surprisingly good run this year compared to what they did last year.

The Buffs' fast start is now gone with the wind. Coach Prime's squad is just another victim of the injury bug, losing Travis Hunter and basically just having half of their early-season explosive offense left. They're in the middle of a three-game losing skid and are looking to find something positive as the season winds down.

As for Arizona, they've won six out of nine and are favored to beat Colorado in this game (via AZ Central). Unlike the Buffs, they are on a three-game winning streak heading into Boulder, where their hosts have lost three out of five. Safe to say, there's an air of confidence for the Wildcats coming into this game.

What channel is the Colorado vs Arizona game on?

TV Channel: P12N

Livestream: Fubo TV

P12N will be the broadcast network to air the Colorado versus Arizona college football game this Saturday. If for some reason you can't catch it there, you can also stream the game on Fubo TV.

Colorado vs Arizona start time

Date: Saturday, November 11

Kickoff time: 2:00 p.m. E.T.

The official kickoff time for the Colorado versus Arizona college football matchup is 2:00 p.m. E.T.

Colorado's quarterback situation

For Shedeur Sanders to be his usual, Heisman-contending self, Colorado needs to protect him more. The Buffs' O-line has been sub-par this year and so far, Sanders' sheer talent is the only thing keeping his game afloat.

He's been sacked a total of 45 times this year, with him being sacked seven times each against Nebraska, Oregon, and UCLA. Arizona's already tallied 23 sacks and will be quite the threat to Sanders' playmaking. As long as the O-line can hold the line--pun intended--Colorado has a chance to pull off the upset.

Arizona's quarterback situation

Noah Fifita's recent performance against the UCLA Bruins helped his team seal a Bowl berth this year. With former QB1 Jayden de Laura sidelined a bit due to injury, Fifita has certainly come into his own this season.

So far, he's logged 1,521 pass yards on 144-of-189 attempts. That's enough for a sky-high 76.2 completion, alongside 14 touchdowns and four interceptions in total. Against UCLA, he passed for 300 yards (25-of-32) and helped his team keep control of the entire game. One could argue that Shedeur Sanders is the better player, but Fifita is more than capable of matching him when it matters.