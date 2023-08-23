Who will be Arizona Wildcats starting QB in 2023? Exploring the QB battle between Jayden de Laura, Noah Fifita, and more

Many fans believe that the Arizona Wildcats starting quarterback position for 2023 is on lock. But is it? With the 2022 college football season being a massive letdown for the Wildcats, they will need some serious game from their signal-callers to get over the hump.

Four players will be vying for the Arizona Wildcats' starting QB job, but we all know who's likely going QB1. For fairness' sake, however, here's how the team's QB depth chart is looking:

QB1: Jayden de Laura (Junior)

QB2: Noah Fifita (Freshman)

QB3: Brayden Dorman (Freshman)

QB4: Cole Tannenbaum (Freshman)

Stats-wise, there's no other way for the Wildcats besides going with the incoming junior. Jayden de Laura's numbers are far beyond those of Noah Fifita. He logged 3,685 yards, 25 touchdowns and a CMP% of 62.5 last season. If de Laura can find a way to put his legal troubles behind him, he could be in for a good 2023 campaign.

Rounding up the quarterback corps alongside projected QB2 Noah Fifita are Brayden Dorman and Cole Tannenbaum - all freshmen.

Jayden de Laura - Stats and strengths

During his stint at Washington State (2020-2021), Jayden de Laura was named the 2021 Pac-12 Offensive Freshman Player of the Year. He led the Cougars to a Sun Bowl berth that year and a 7-6 record. de Laura also helped WSU win its first Apple Cup victory since 2012.

As the likely Arizona Wildcats starting quarterback for 2023, de Laura has earned a reputation as a gunslinger with his great passing ability. This was on full display when the Wildcats upset the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl last year.

Jayden de Laura threw for 315 yards and two touchdowns in that game. Now, all he needs to do is cut down on his turnovers more, and Arizona will be fine.

Who was the Arizona Wildcats starting QB in the last 5 years?

Here are the players who've held the Arizona Wildcats' starting QB role since 2019:

2019 - Khalil Tate

2020 - Grant Gunnell

2021 - Will Plummer

2022 - Jayden de Laura

Khalil Tate entered the 2019 season with the school's 12th-best passing yards mark of 4,364. He also had 43 passing touchdowns that same year, the sixth-best in Arizona history.

Grant Gunnell, on the other hand, had a relatively quiet 2020 season. Will Plummer's 2021 campaign was also relatively low-key, even if he did log a school-record 346 passing yards vs. ASU in the Territorial Cup.

Prediction: Who will Arizona start at QB for 2023?

Jayden de Laura is the consensus pick. He has the stats and the talent to back it up. All he needs is to focus on his on-the-field performance, and he'll be more than enough for the Wildcats heading into the season.

Arizona Wildcats start their 2023 college football season Saturday, Sept. 2, against Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.