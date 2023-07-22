Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura and Wildcats coach Jedd Fisch discussed the sexual assault accusation against de Laura while in high school in Hawaii. The Pac-12 Media Day on Friday was the first time that either de Laura or Fisch spoke publicly about the issue.

Fisch talked about how the university approached the subject.

"We did as much due dilligence as humanly possible," Fisch said. "And what we learned was that Jayden never pled guilty or was ever found guilty of any crimes. And really, for us, that's what we can live off of. And that's what we could understand, that we can't make decisions, or it'd be unfair to make decisions, based upon information we don't have."

Fisch said Hawaiian law has expunged the issue from Jayden de Laura's record.

"And there is no information, there won't be any information that is available under Hawaii law," Fisch said. "Everything is sealed and expunged. So, there really is nothing for us to learn."

In addition, de Laura read a written statement while breaking down into tears:

"Just believe me, that there's nothing I would like to do but clear my name, if I could, defend myself from what's been written. However, I hope you understand that, I'm bound by the law to not discuss this matter at all. And I just do not intend to break the law." h/t AZ Desert Swarm

Will Jayden de Laura have this affect his play in 2023?

This accusation has affected quarterback Jayden de Laura off the field but should not have any effect on the field. He has shown to be a productive quarterback as he finished last season 272 of 435 (62.5% completion percentage) for 3,685 yards with 25 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

The Arizona Wildcats have an uphill battle in a tough Pac-12 with all the competition heading into the season. However, the legal issues that arose during the offseason should not have any correlation to how he does on the field.

