Is Arizona leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 12? Analyzing the latest rumors surrounding college football expansion ahead of the 2023 season

The Arizona Wildcats have been one of the teams rumored to be leaving the Pac-12 and joining the Big 12. Typically, when the sportsbooks move lines, there is a belief that things are happening that aren't publicly available.

Jim Williams @JWMediaDC So Vegas is in on the @Big12Conference and @pac12 battle. According to Adam Thompson @BookiesAdam of Bookies.com he is offering odds on movement from the P12 to the B12. Colorado is the leader at 28.6% chance of moving, followed by Arizona at 20% ASU and Utah are… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… So Vegas is in on the @Big12Conference and @pac12 battle. According to Adam Thompson @BookiesAdam of Bookies.com he is offering odds on movement from the P12 to the B12. Colorado is the leader at 28.6% chance of moving, followed by Arizona at 20% ASU and Utah are… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

With Bookies.com offering the odds of the Wildcats moving to the Big 12 at 5-to-1, is it something we should expect to happen?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Does Arizona's move to the Big 12 make sense?

There have been a lot of rumors circulating about this move, and ESPN's Pete Thamel spoke with Arizona's President Bobby Robbins and mentioned the school's ties with Arizona State.

"We [the two schools] don't have to do the same thing. But [ASU] President [Michael] Crow and I are very, very tight. I thinnk it'd be unlikely that we'd be split up. Right now with 10 schools, we control a very nice 20% of solidarity." h/t Sports Illustrated

Having a pretty sizable portion of control over the Pac-12 could be intriguing to the Wildcats, and having their in-state rival on their side definitely helps. He also mentioned that he's hopeful the new media rights deal is strong enough to keep the conference together.

The talk of programs leaving the conference is not new, specifically after the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins left the conference in 2024. Arizona could be viewed as a viable addition to the Big 12, which is trying to expand itself.

If they stick with the Sun Devils, things are going to be interesting, as that would be two programs joining together. Joining the Big 12 could be a feasible option for a bunch of reasons, but one major reason is Big 12 Mexico.

How does Big 12 Mexico affect the Wildcats?

Big 12 Mexico is the ability for the conference to expand outside of the United States and go into Mexico. This will be their attempt to establish an untapped fan base for their institutions. With a team located in the southwest United States like the Wildcats, this will be a great chance to establish another top team there.

The Wildcats have the ability to get to the point where they should use Big 12 Mexico to their advantage. The fan base should be trying to see this as the next logical step for the Wildcats. Would you want to see the Arizona Wildcats join the Big 12, and would it make the most sense?

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Poll : 0 votes