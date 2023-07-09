What teams are playing for the Pac-12 this season? Top 5 college wide receivers to look out for in 2023

The Pac-12 will enter the 2023 college football season with 12 teams in the conference. The season begins Aug. 26, 2023, and will continue till Jan.8, 2024, with Fox, ESPN, and Pac-12 Networks covering the games.

Here are the teams competing in the conference:

Arizona Wildcats, Arizona State Sun Devils, California Golden Bears, Colorado Buffaloes, Oregon Ducks, Oregon State Beavers, Stanford Cardinal, UCLA Bruins, USC Trojans, Utah Utes, Washington Huskies and Washington State Cougars.

Some incredible wide receivers will be competing in the conference, and today we will dive into the top five WRs entering the 2023 college football season.

#5 Troy Frankin (Oregon)

UCLA v Oregon

Troy Franklin is coming off a spectacular season for the Oregon Ducks as he finished the 2022 season with 61 catches for 891 yards with nine touchdown receptions.

Quarterback Bo Nix and Franklin seem to have incredible chemistry, and with Will Stein calling the offense, expect Franklin to continue improving his numbers here.

#4 Dorian Singer (USC)

North Dakota State v Arizona

Dorian Singer, the only player on this list to change programs this season, has left the Arizona Wildcats and joined the USC Trojans. His 82.7 receiving yards per game last year was the best in the Pac-12.

The fact that the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and the consensus number-one pick in the 2024 NFL draft, Caleb Williams, is in the same team means Singer should dominate even more as a top option in the loaded offense.

#3 Jalen McMillan (Washington)

Colorado v Washington

Having Michael Penix Jr. as quarterback will be outstanding for Jalen McMillan and make him a top wide receiver in the Pac-12.

McMillan finished last season with 79 catches for 1,098 yards with nine touchdowns. As a second option in the offense, he should be able to dominate against lesser cornerbacks.

#2 Jacob Cowing (Arizona)

North Dakota State v Arizona

Now having a second year in the Arizona Wildcats system, Jacob Cowing should be able to dominate this season. He finished last year with seven touchdown grabs, with 85 catches for 1,034 yards.

Even with quarterback Jayden de Laura not being the top passer in the conference, Cowing's abilities should do well. Expect his final college football season to be dominant, as he should improve his numbers here.

#1 Rome Odunze (Washington)

Colorado v Washington

Rome Odunze should be the top wide receiver in the entire Pac-12, as he is coming off an incredible season. He finished last year with 75 receptions for 1,145 yards with seven touchdown receptions.

Just like we talked about with McMillan, he has an incredible quarterback, and after averaging 70.96 yards per game in 2022, Odunze should dominate in the Pac-12 this year.

