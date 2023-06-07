In the final season of this current version of the Pac-12, expect the receivers to go out with a bang. The conference is notorious for shootouts, and 2023 will be no different.

USC coach Lincoln Riley brings back the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback with three receivers who make a compelling case for this list. But some around the Pac-12 would argue that the top two receivers hail from Washington.

We know that Chip Kelly will have something up his sleeve at UCLA. And with the transfer portal factoring in more than ever, many players around the Pac-12 will have the opportunity to step up at new programs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Let's break down our top seven WRs in the Pac-12 for 2023.

The Pac-12's top receivers

#7, J. Michael Sturdivant, California Bears

J. Michael Sturdivant was the top option for California a season ago and decided to use that opportunity to leapfrog to UCLA. Expect Chip Kelly to feature Sturdivant, with a 1,000-yard season obtainable.

#6, Mario Williams, USC Trojans

How can Mario Williams be on this list with only 40 receptions in 2022? This ranking is from the gut. In watching Mario Williams, there's a player who is just scratching the surface of his potential. Expect a jump in production this season, year three in the Lincoln Riley offense.

#5, Troy Franklin, Oregon Ducks

Colorado vs. Oregon

Troy Franklin is another Pac-12 receiver who benefited from a QB upgrade in 2022. Bo Nix was better than many thought and lifted the upside of the entire Ducks offense. No player benefited more than Franklin, who became vital offensively. Franklin is poised to take his game to the next level with a 1,000-yard campaign in 2023.

#4, Jacob Cowing, Arizona Wildcats

Jacob Cowing was electric last season for Arizona. There were questions about how his game would mesh with the Wildcats offense following his transfer from UTEP. Cowing put those notions to bed with a 1,000-yard season. With Dorian Singer transferring to USC, Jacob Cowing becomes the go-to player in this offense and is poised for an even better season in 2023.

#3, Jalen McMillan, Washington Huskies

Jalen McMillan can get overshadowed by his teammate Rome Odunze. McMillan is a talented receiver worth Pac-12 honors. McMillan nearly caught 80 passes for 1,100 yards and nine TDs.

McMillan was this productive while playing second fiddle to Odunze. Anticipate another strong season in the second year under coach Kalen DeBoer.

Colorado vs. Washington

#2, Dorian Singer, USC Trojans

Dorian Singer was phenomenal last season, and that was for a woeful Arizona Wildcats offense. Singer decided to transfer from Arizona to play for the USC Trojans. Can you blame him?

Catching passes from Heisman Trophy-winning QB Caleb Williams in Lincoln Riley's offense sounds delightful. There is a large void as the alpha receiver left behind by Jordan Addison and Dorian Singer has what it takes to step up to become the next great Trojans' receiver.

#1, Rome Odunze, Washington Huskies

Valero Alamo Bowl: Washington vs. Texas

There should be no debate about which receiver should top this list. Rome Odunze is one of the best receivers in the nation, let alone the Pac-12. Odunze is an exceptional route runner and is a blur in open space. Huskies QB Michael Penix Jr., mixed with first-year coach Kalen DeBoer, unlocked the Huskies' offense, particularly Rome Odunze.

The band is back together in 2023 as the stars align for Penix to have a Heisman campaign, the Huskies to take a shot at the Pac-12 title and for Odunze to make his claim as college football's best receiver.

Poll : 0 votes