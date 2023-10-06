What channel is the Colorado vs Arizona State game on? When, where & how to watch the Buffaloes' Week 6 game

Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes will go on the road to play the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday at Mountain America Stadium.

The Buffaloes are 4.5-point favorites, despite losing their last two games and going on the road. Colorado is 3-2 this season, while Arizona State is 1-4.

After starting starting out the season 3-0, including a massive upset on the road over TCU in Week 1, Colorado has struggled. However, the Buffaloes lost to two ranked teams in Oregon on the road and USC at home in a one-score game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Neither Colorado nor Arizona State are ranked, as the Buffaloes lost their ranking following two straight losses.

What channel is Colorado vs Arizona State on?

TV: Pac-12 Network

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. ET. on Saturday, Oct. 7

Colorado vs Arizona State will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Oct. 7 from Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.

Colorado looking to snap their losing streak

The Colorado Buffaloes were the talk of college football through three weeks, but after losing two straight games, it has cooled off a little bit.

However, Colorado nearly pulled off an incredible comeback against USC, which made Deion Sanders proud of his team:

"Overall, I'm really proud. Not only of the young men, (but) the coaches, the fan base, the student body. I'm truly proud of the way we represented Boulder today."

Although the Buffaloes are 3-2 to begin the season, Sanders is still confident in his team and believes something special is brewing in Colorado.

"If you can't see what's coming with CU football, you've lost your mind. You're just a flat-out hater if you can't see what's going on and what's going to transpire over the next several months. Something's wrong with you."

Arizona State, meanwhile, is led by coach Kenny Dillingham who has nothing but praise for Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes.

“The culture that’s being created there is one that is we’re going to play competitive. We’re going to finish every play, and we’re going to play with passion and you can see it on tape.”

Arizona State enters the game on a four-game losing streak after winning their first game of the season.

Also read : What channel is the Ole Miss vs Arkansas game on today? When, where and how to watch the week 6 game

Poll : Who do you think will win? Colorado Arizona State 0 votes