What channel is the Ole Miss vs Arkansas game on today? When, where and how to watch the week 6 game

Week 6 of the 2023 college football season is when fans will witness the Ole Miss vs Arkansas clash. With just one loss this season, Ole Miss is favored to win, setting a challenging state for the Razorback.

The Rebels faced a setback, falling 24-10 to the Alabama Crimson Tide in week 4. However, under Lane Kiffin, they managed to bounce back and secure their winning momentum back, as they defeated LSU 55-49 in week 5.

On the other hand, the Aransas Razorbacks have only two wins out of the five games they've played so far, putting up a disappointing 2-3 record. After winning the first two games of the season against Western Carolina and Kent State, Arkansas lost three consecutive games to BYU, LSU and Texas A&M.

Last season, they managed to secure a win against Ole Miss. Can the team finally break their losing streak this weekend by defeating the Rebels once again?

Here is everything you need to know about the Ole Miss vs Arkansas game of week 6.

What channel is the Ole Miss vs Arkansas game on today?

TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: FuboTV

The Ole Miss vs Arkansas game will be broadcast live on the SEC Network. Apart from this, fans can also watch the live stream of the game through various live streaming apps such as FuboTV.

Ole Miss vs Arkansas start time

Date: Saturday. October 7

Saturday. October 7 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

The Ole Miss vs Arkansas game is scheduled to be played on October 7. It is expected to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Mississippi, home of the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Ole Miss quarterback situation

Ole Miss has Jaxson Dart as their starting quarterback going against Arkansas. Dart spent one year with USC in 2021, after which he transferred to join the Rebels last year. He started in 12 games in the 2022 campaign and managed to rack up 2,974 passing yards and 20 passing touchdowns.

Mississippi Alabama Football

Jaxson Dart was named as QB1 for the team once again for this season. And so far in the five games he's played, Dart has put up 1,482 passing yards and 11 passing touchdowns with 2 passing interceptions. Can he help his team win their second consecutive game after their loss to Alabama?

The Arkansas quarterback situation

The Arkansas Razorbacks are going to continue with KJ Jefferson as their starting QB. Jefferson has been the QB1 for the team since 2021 and has been consistent with his performance on the field. As a starter in 2021 and 2022, Jefferson recorded a total of 5,324 passing yards and 45 passing touchdowns.

Arkansas LSU Football

So far this season, Jefferson recorded 1,050 passing yards and 10 passing touchdowns with four interceptions. Can he lead his team to an upset win in week 6?

