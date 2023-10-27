What channel is the Colorado vs UCLA game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 9 game

The Colorado Buffaloes had immense hope in the abilities of Deion Sanders at the start of the season. And for the first three games, at least, things were going quite well. That's until the Buffs came down to earth just a tiny bit.

After a blistering 3-0 start, Coach Prime's boys are now 4-3 heading into the matchup against UCLA. Their fortunes turned once they lost to Oregon in rather embarrassing fashion, and teams started to smell blood. For now, the Buffs are looking to gain some momentum back. The thing is, the UCLA Bruins are far from pushovers.

The Bruins are 5-2 on the season right now. One could argue that their wins were against not-so-tough teams, so facing Colorado could prove challenging. But UCLA is playing at home on this one, where they're still undefeated through three games. However, Coach Prime's Buffs have won two out of three games on the road, so you should not count them out that easy.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Colorado vs. UCLA matchup.

What channel is the Colorado vs. UCLA game on?

TV Channel: ABC

Livestream: Fubo TV

You can catch the live broadcast of the Colorado vs. UCLA game on ABC. The live streaming option is available on Fubo TV.

Colorado vs. UCLA start time

Date: Saturday, October 28

Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. ET

The Colorado vs UCLA game is one of several that's scheduled and due to last well into the night on Saturday, October 28.

The Colorado quarterback situation

Shedeur Sanders was impressive during Colorado's 3-0 start earlier in the season, and that's putting it mildly. Even in Colorado's three losses, he still put up excellent, Heisman-worthy numbers.

One noteworthy performance was during Colorado's slim loss to lowly Stanford--which went into double-OT. He logged 400 pass yards (33-for-47, 70.2 CMP%), alongside five touchdowns. And for the entire season, he's again putting up great numbers (219-for-303, 72.3 CMP% 2,420 yards).

He is far from struggling personally, but the team is. It's worth noting that heading into this Colorado vs UCLA contest, the Buffs are without Travis Hunter--the other half of the team's 1-2 offensive punch. Shedeur Sanders will now have to rely on what he's got to get his team over the hump for this one.

The UCLA quarterback situation

With the early-season hype for Coach Prime and Colorado dying down, the UCLA Bruins quickly take care of their own business. They're favored to win this game.

UCLA has been playing multiple QBs during their past few games, but two names stand out the most: Ethan Garbers and Dante Moore. Garbers logged 240 pass yards against Stanford, going 20-for-28. It was instrumental in the Bruins' 42-7 destruction of the Cardinal.

As for Moore, he hasn't played many minutes this season, but he did shine against Oregon State--which UCLA lost. In that game, he went 14-for-33 for 165 pass yards, enough for the second-most after Beavers star QB DJ Uiagalelei. Safe to say, either Garbers or Moore will be more than capable of helping steer the offense for their team in this upcoming game.