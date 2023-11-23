What channel does the Egg Bowl come on? Streaming info, time and other details of Ole Miss vs Mississippi State game explored 

Ole Miss and Mississippi State are getting ready for the Egg Bowl. Both have had different seasons altogether, with the Rebels dominating most of their opponents while the Bulldogs faltering at steps. But their rivalry game always brings out the best of both the programs, wherever they might be on the table.

Here is all you need to know about the channel and streaming information about the Egg Bowl contest this weekend.

What channel does the Egg Bowl come on?

The Egg Bowl rivalry game between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Mississippi State Bulldogs will be telecast on ESPN. The game kicks off at 6:30 PM CT on Thursday. It will stream on Watch ESPN and FUBO on a free trial.

Tom Hart and Jordan Rodgers will be in the booth at the Davis Wade Stadium. Cole Cubelic will be the sideline reporter.

Here is all you need to know about the game:

The Bulldogs can deny their rivals a 10-game winning season if they manage to win. It will also make them bowl-eligible. If Mississippi wins, it will be their second 10-win season in three years, earning them a Bowl game in the postseason.

The Egg Bowl: Ole Miss vs Mississippi State rivalry

While the name came in 1979, the rivalry game dates back to 1927, when the Golden Egg trophy was established due to fan fights the previous year. As their rivalry record precedes the trophy, both teams have played each other 119 times since 1901. The Rebels win the head-to-head battle with 64 wins.

The Rebels are in fine form this season and are 9-2 coming into the game. So they are the favorites to wrest back the Golden Egg Trophy from the Bulldogs, who won the contest 24-22. It was Mike Leach’s last win before his tragic passing. Can the 5-6 Mississippi State establish a winning streak in the rivalry?