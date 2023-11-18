What channel is the Georgia vs Tennessee game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 12 game

Georgia vs Tennessee will pit the #1 ranked, two-time defending champ Bulldogs against a Volunteers team that's raring to go after a relatively disappointing loss.

Through 10 games, no one has touched the Georgia Bulldogs. The closest any team has been was Auburn's 27-20 loss, and everyone else just got ran out of the building. Head coach Kirby Smart's team is on an absolute warpath, tearing through college football like they're hot knife through butter.

However, Tennessee stands in the way, and it remains to be seen whether they'll fall like everyone else - or give Georgia its first and most glaring black eye of the year. Either way, they'll look to bounce back after that loss to Mizzou last time out.

What channel is the Georgia vs Tennessee game on?

TV Channel: CBS/Paramount+

CBS/Paramount+ Livestream: Fubo TV

CBS/Paramount+ will be the broadcast network to air the Georgia vs Tennessee college football game. If for some reason you can't catch it there, you can also stream the game on Fubo TV.

Georgia vs Tennessee start time

Date: November 18

Kickoff time: 3:30 PM E.T.

The official kickoff time for the Georgia vs Tennessee college football matchup is 3:30 PM E.T.

Georgia quarterback situation

Carson Beck's stats versus Ole Miss were just what fans would expect from a top quarterback in the SEC. His split versus the Rebels is as follows: 18-25 attempts for 306 pass yards (72.0 CMP%), two TDs, one interception, and zero sacks.

He also had 30 rushing yards. It was more or less a perfect game for Beck with almost everything falling into place for the Bulldogs.

Beck holds the clear edge in the head-to-head matchup with his Tennessee counterpart. Part of this is because Georgia remains undefeated through 10 games and he's been the best passer on the Bulldogs in every single game.

He never passed below 250 yards for the year, which is an insane number to put into perspective.

Tennessee quarterback situation

Joe Milton III has been having quite the excellent season, all things considered. But despite his great split against Missouri (267 yards, 22-34, 1 TD, 1 INT), his performance was marred by that weird fumble on a pass. Here is a video of it:

That fumble, which was originally ruled as an incomplete pass, basically ended Tennessee's hopes of a comeback against Mizzou late in the game. Eventually, the Tigers ran them out of the building with a 36-7 drubbing.

Going up against the top power in the SEC and back-to-back defending champs, Milton needs to pick himself back up and help lead his team to a potentially monumental upset.