The Iowa Hawkeyes face the Western Michigan Broncos today at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Hawkeyes are currently 2-0 after defeating Utah State and Iowa State in Week 1 and 2, respectively. They had a great upgrade at quarterback in the new campaign with the arrival of Michigan transferee Cade McNamara.

McNamara had a quiet game in Week 2, throwing only 123 yards with zero touchdowns and one interception in their 20-13 victory over Iowa State. In Week 1, he threw 191 yards with two touchdowns against Utah State.

Running back Jaziun Patterson was one of the main reasons for the Hawkeyes victory over Iowa State in Week 2. He had 86 yards and one touchdown.

Iowa is ranked 45th in defense in the nation, allowing 309.5 yards per game. Their offense averages 252 yards per game, 125th in the nation. Iowa will want their offense to start performing at the level of their defense if they are to keep their ranked status.

Western Michigan is currently 1-1 after a 48-7 loss against Syracuse last week. In Week 1, they defeated St Francis PA 35-17. The only bright side of the third consecutive loss to the New York school was the 87 rushing yards of running back Jalen Buckley.

Western Michigan averages only 21 points per game and concedes 32.5 points, the 25th worst in the nation.

This is an encounter Iowa should easily win, as the team has better tools than their counterparts.

What channel is Iowa vs. Western Michigan on today?

You can catch the game on the Big Ten Network or stream it through the Fox App or fuboTV.

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Western Michigan Broncos start time

The game begins at 3:30 p.m. ET at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

Iowa injury report

The Hawkeyes have no injured players to report for today's game when they face Western Michigan.

Western Michigan injury report

The Broncos have no injuries reported as they face the Iowa Hawkeyes.