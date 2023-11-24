What channel is Iowa vs Nebraska game on today? When, where & how to watch the Week 13 clash

The 2023 college football season moves into an intense Week 13 with a number of high-profile clashes lined up. One of them is the Iowa Hawkeyes (9-2, 6-2) vs Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) game.

What channel is the Iowa vs Nebraska game on today?

To catch all the action of the Iowa vs Nebraska game, tune in to CBS, the go-to network for this thrilling Big Ten showdown.

Iowa vs Nebraska Start Time

The kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, November 24, 2023, at the iconic Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. The game promises to be a nail-biter. Nebraska would be looking to break their three-game losing streak. On the other hand, the Hawkeyes would like their three-game winning streak to continue.

Iowa Quarterback situation

The quarterback scenario in the Hawkeyws camp has taken an unexpected turn. Senior starter Cade McNamara tore his ACL against the Michigan State Spartans on September 20. This unfortunate injury sidelined McNamara for the rest of the season.

With McNamara out of the picture, the spotlight shifted to redshirt sophomore Deacon Hill. He is a transfer from Wisconsin. The Hawkeyes also has sophomore Joe Labas in the mix. He can take up the reign if Hill has an off-day or Kirk Ferentz decides a change in scenery.

Nebraska Quarterback situation

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are grappling with their own quarterback challenges. The recent game against the Maryland Terrapins saw a quarterback carousel, with Heinrich Haarberg, Jeff Sims and Chubba Purdy all taking snaps.

The turnovers by Sims and a less-than-impressive performance by Purdy has left head coach Matt Rhule dissatisfied. Running out of options, Rhude has given the nod to Chubba Purdy against the Hawkeyes. Purdy is the younger brother to Brock Purdy, the San Francisco 49ers QB.