No.12 ranked LSU Tigers have a job to do this weekend as they face the Arkansas Razorbacks in an exciting week 4 game of the 2023 college football.

The team had a disappointing start to the season as they suffered a 45-24 defeat at the hands of Florida State, but were able to regain their momentum in the next two games and secure comfortable wins over Grambling State and Mississippi State.

Their SEC Conference game began last weekend when they went against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. LSU did not have a difficult time in their SEC opener, as they secured a comfortable 41-14 win over their conference rivals.

Now, they will be looking forward to record their second SEC win this weekend against Arkansas. So what channel can fans tune in to watch the Tigers face the Razorbacks?

College football fans can enjoy the game from the comfort of their homes on the ESPN Channel on their television

Streaming options for the LSU Tigers game of week 4

Apart from watching it on cable, the SEC matchup of week 4 between the Tigers and the Razorbacks will also have options to watch the live stream of the game.

It will be available on the FuboTV app, which covers almost every college football game. FuboTV offers a seven-day free trial, after which you have monthly packages.

ESPN is also offering a live-streaming option of the game. You can watch the live stream by tuning into their app to catch all the actions of the LSU vs Arkansas game.

Another preferred streaming option is Sling TV. While it has a comparatively smaller library than the others, it is one of the most affordable ones if you want to catch college football games.

LSU vs Arkansas schedule

The week 4 SEC conference game is scheduled to take place on September 23 (Saturday). It is slated to witness a kick-off in the evening. The game will commence at around 7 p.m. ET at Tiger Stadium, which is also known as the Death Valley in Lousiana. It is the home turf of the LSU Tigers.

Who will call the game for ESPN?

The Tigers vs Razorbacks game will witness ESPN's Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit calling the game for the channel. Apart from them, Holly Rowe will also be a part of the Saturday Night crew as a sideline reporter from Tiger Stadium.

The last time Fowler and Herbstreit called an LSU game was back in 2022, when the Tigers faced Alabama and won in a dramatic fashion in overtime. So it will be an exciting opportunity for them to witness once again and call all the actions of the thrilling week 4 SEC rival game.