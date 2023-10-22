What channel is the Michigan game on today? TV Schedule, streaming options, and more

In terms of form, the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans are worlds apart so far this season. However, the rivalry between the two teams has always been tense, knowing that the pendulum can swing either way. The Wolverines fans know they are up against a formidable opponent today, regardless of the standings.

The Wolverines won the last meeting between the two teams 29-7 last season. They head into the game tonight with a 7-0 record, while the Spartans are 2-4, coming off a painful loss to Rutgers. The Wolverines are the clear favorites in today’s matchup and will be hoping for a win to take into their bye week.

What channel is the Michigan game on today?

The game will be aired live on NBC today. It can be live-streamed on Peacock and FuboTV.

Michigan vs. Michigan State details

The Wolverines will be up against their fiercest rivals, the Spartans, on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to be played at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan.

The Wolverines will be led on offense by quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who has been impressive for the team this season. Running back Blake Corum is another vital presence in the Wolverines’ offense. Corum has rushed for 546 yards and 12 touchdowns this season.

On the other hand, the Spartans will be led by Katin Houser, whose performance has been poor this season. Houser has only managed 291 passing yards and two touchdowns and will be playing against the Wolverines’ defense, one of the highest-ranked nationally.

However, it’s absolutely within the realm of possibility that the Spartans pull off one of college football’s biggest upsets this weekend. The Spartans overcame a similar odd in 2020, going from being a 24-point underdog to beating the Wolverines 27-24.

The Spartans have a long list of injured players who are either ruled out of the game against the Wolverines or are highly doubtful. Running back Jaelon Barbarin, for instance, has been ruled out for the season. The same applies to Stanton Ramil, Gavin Broscious, and Jacoby Windmon.

Quarterback Alex Orji is doubtful for the Wolverines, and so are Kalel Mullings and Martin Klein. CJ Stokes, on the other hand, is out for the season.