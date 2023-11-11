What channel is the Michigan State vs. Ohio State game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 11 game

The week 11 college football schedule resumes with this Michigan State vs. Ohio State matchup. To be fair, this could be one of the most one-sided matchups that fans see all year.

The Buckeyes have had almost everything going their way so far. They remain undefeated through nine games and are looking like a contender this year. Furthermore, this game will be held at the legendary Ohio Stadium, where OSU is almost unbeatable.

On the other side, there aren't many positive things to say about the Spartans' 2023 season. With a 3-6 record, not much hope is residing in East Lansing as of the moment. They did manage to beat the equally struggling Nebraska Cornhuskers last time out, but other than that, no college football fan in their right mind would pick the Spartans over the Buckeyes in this contest.

Still, strange things have happened. And the only way to see it unfold is to catch the game live.

What channel is the Michigan State vs. Ohio State game on?

TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

Livestream: Fubo TV

NBC/Peacock will air the Michigan State vs. Ohio State college football game this Saturday. If, for some reason, you can't catch it there, you can also stream the game on Fubo TV.

Michigan State vs. Ohio State start time

Date: Saturday, November 11

Kickoff time: 7:30 PM E.T.

The official kickoff time for the Michigan State vs. Ohio State college football matchup is 7:30 PM E.T.

Michigan State quarterback situation

Katin Houser was instrumental in helping the Spartans snap their six-game losing skid. He tallied 165 pass yards on 13 of 20 attempts, with one touchdown to go with it. That said, he'll be going up against a defense that is within the top 10 in six major team defense categories.

Ohio State quarterback situation

Even though Kyle McCord had a respectable split in OSU's last game, fans weren't pleased with his play. McCord failed to cross the 200-yard pass-yard barrier for the first time this season against Rutgers, finishing with 189 yards on 19-of-26 attempts.

Even then, McCord is still the consensus QB1 and relatively better at his position compared to Houser head-to-head.