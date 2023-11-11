What channel is the Texas vs TCU game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 11 game

Week 11 of college football action continues with this clash featuring Texas vs TCU at the Amon Carter Stadium in Fort Worth.

These two in-state rivals are pretty much on the opposite ends of the spectrum. Although one could argue that the Horned Frogs have regressed so far from their performance a year ago.

Don't forget that TCU was in the national championship last year, which they obviously lost to Georgia. But things started out quite bad when they lost that opener to Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes. Safe to say, things weren't the same from there. The Horned Frogs are 4-5 on the season, losing two straight to Kansas State and Texas Tech last time out.

For the Longhorns, their fortunes have turned out way, way better. Their lone loss of the season came at the hands of the Oklahoma Sooners. Then, everything else was quite convincing--including that 10-point victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa. They're the heavy favorites heading into this game, and one could say it's not even close.

What channel is the Texas vs TCU game on?

TV Channel: ABC

Livestream: Fubo TV

ABC will be the broadcast network to air the Texas vs TCU college football game this Saturday. If for some reason you can't catch it there, you can also stream the game on Fubo TV.

Texas vs TCU start time

Date: Saturday, November 11

Kickoff time: 7:30 PM E.T.

The official kickoff time for the Texas vs TCU college football matchup is 7:30 PM E.T.

Texas quarterback situation

Fans should be done talking about how Texas is missing Quinn Ewers. Instead, they should start talking about how Maalik Murphy has stepped into his shoes as Texas QB1 and ran away with it.

His most recent performance against Kansas State is as follows: 248 pass yards on 19-for-37, with one touchdown and two interceptions. Murphy's high school coach, Scott Altenberg, had this to say about his former ward (via Fox Sports):

"He loves to compete. If he's not the best quarterback, then he wants to compete. That's his mentality. He has a lot of confidence."

But while Ewers is indeed injured, there are some reports that he could see action against the Horned Frogs. One could deduce this from TCU head coach Sonny Dykes remarking his team is prepping for both Ewers and Murphy (via USA Today). That's because Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian is still not clear on who gets to start come game day.

TCU quarterback situation

TCU's Josh Hoover stuffed the stat sheets in the Horned Frogs' recent loss to Texas Tech. He tallied 353 pass yards (15 rushing) on 32-for-52, with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Hoover has been quite productive all year, which is part of the reason why he's been officially named as the starter against Texas (via Yahoo Sports).

On the other hand, Chandler Morris is said to be "healthier" after getting injured versus Iowa State.

Fans shouldn't fully expect him to see the field, but things could turn out differently come game day.