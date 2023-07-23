Throughout the history of college football, it is extremely difficult to break down the top 10 greatest teams. To make it clear, this is going with programs as a whole and not an individual season.

Who are the top 10 college football teams in history?

10. Georgia Bulldogs

The Georgia Bulldogs have been successful lately in cracking the 10 greatest college football teams list as they won three national championships and hold a 37-21-3 bowl record. They have spent 37 weeks in the top of the nation, and only Frank Sinkwich and Herschel Walker have won the Heisman with the team.

9. LSU Tigers

Five national championships and 12 conference titles were able to boost the LSU Tigers as one of the top 10 greatest college football teams. They have spent 38 weeks in the first spot of college football and have two Heisman Trophy winners.

8. Nebraska Cornhuskers

With an 877-392-38 record, the Nebraska Cornhuskers have won five national championships. They only have a 26-27 record in bowl games and three players have won the Heisman Trophy in the program. Nebraska spent 70 weeks in the top spot of the team and 730 total weeks ranked. The only issue is that their success has been 25 years ago, so they need to figure things out now.

7. Michigan Wolverines

The Michigan Wolverines have an unbelievable 963-345-35 record and won 43 conference titles with nine national championships. They would be higher on this list, but their 21-29 bowl record is keeping them from being with the elite. They have spent 903 weeks inside the top-25 while 34 weeks leading the country. With all their talent, only three players took home the Heisman Trophy.

6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Winning 13 national championships is second on this list so why are they outside the top 10 greatest college football teams? They have not been in a conference, so they cannot show that success against quality teams consistently. They spent 98 weeks at the top of the sport and 857 weeks in the top-25. With a 20-21 record in bowl games, it will be difficult to place them any higher at this point without showing more success.

5. Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns have won four national championships and 30 conference titles in their program's history. They have managed to be in the top-25 for 757 weeks, while for 45 weeks have been the best in college football. They have two Heisman Trophy winners in Earl Campbell and Ricky Williams. If they can continue to build success, as they seem to be doing right now, they will continue to climb on this list.

4. Ohio State Buckeyes

The Ohio State Buckeyes have been incredible as they have an 845-264-36 record. They won eight national championships and 40 conference titles. They have spent an incredible 966 weeks being ranked and 105 of those were at the number-one spot. With seven Heisman Trophy winners, it will be interesting as they try to get back to prominence.

3. Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma has been one of the 10 greatest college football teams of all time as they were able to win seven national championships. They have a total record of 881-318-47 and should be able to continue doing well. Seven different players have won the Heisman Trophy and they are a big reason behind the team being ranked in 882 total weeks, out of which 101 weeks were at the top.

2. USC Trojans

The USC Trojans have been one of the 10 greatest college football teams ever as they have won 39 conference championships and nine national championships. They also have a 35-21 record in their bowl games, as they are able to win in the postseason.

One major thing is the fact they get talented players with seven Heisman Trophy winners and finished with 801 total weeks ranked, while 91 of those are atop the college football world.

1. Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama is, without a doubt, the best program in college football history. It is difficult to have one dynasty but the Crimson Tide had two with Bear Bryant and Nick Saban as head coaches. The program has won 29 conference championships and 15 national championships.

They have had four Heisman Trophy winners and spent 857 weeks in the top 25, including 140 weeks in the top spot. This is nowhere near a debate as Alabama is far and away the best program in history.

