Deion Sanders stunned the football community with a 45-42 unexpected win as the Colorado Buffaloes HC. Sanders speaks endlessly about his team, often expressing his desire to keep them close. Sanders has also been vocal about instilling values in the young players by presenting himself as a father figure.

Sanders is famously spotted delivering pep talks in order to encourage the team, posted via his IG. Sanders revealed that he used the same tactic even after his amazing win over TCU with Trey Sanders.

Deion Sanders delivers a pep talk to upcoming Trey Sanders

Trey Sanders delivered a great performance as a running back showing remarkable resilience. The game against Colorado saw Trey Sanders score three touchdowns despite an overall loss. He was unfortunately set back by the injury but struck Coach Prime's attention with his display.

Sanders revealed that he tried to encourage Trey Sanders on The Colorado Coaches Show per 247 Sports:

“I walked over to him because he was a kid that wanted to come here. The reason I didn’t take him was because he sustained some significant injuries. But I still had love for the kid because he wanted to play for us."

Deion Sanders mentions his vision for Colorado talent

Deion Sanders has an eye for spotting talent and the skills to forge them into better versions with f themselves. Sanders has been vocal about his intent to be a life coach alongside a football coach for Colorado Buffaloes stars.

In an interview with Pat McAfee, Sanders said:

"I love these darn kids man. I want them to go pro. I want them to get the degrees. I want the assets to the communities. I wanted them to be great fathers, grandsons. Like I want so much for these kids, I want so much for these kids and they love it."

Sanders has made sure to clarify his strong commitment to making a difference at the earlier stages for upcoming sportsmen. Young athletes were a preference for Coach Prime even as a High School HC and JSU HC before Colorado. Sanders never fails to amaze and enlighten with his demeanor and his love for the game.