"I don't tire doing it" - Deion Sanders' passionate take on fostering a sense of responsibility among Colorado players pleases CFB fans worldwide

Deion Sanders is the epitome of charisma and his unique style makes the cut above the rest. His passion for the game, in addition to making a difference at the college level, has earned him much respect.

Sanders appeared on the Par McAfee Show, engaging in a hearty conversation about the stunning Week 1 win against TCU Horned Frogs. Additionally, Coach Prime pleased fans by putting his words into action for the Colorado team.

In the interview, the legendary Deion Sanders opened up about his passion for mentoring young athletes. He talks about his desire to instill values that go beyond the game. Sanders said,

"I love these darn kids man. I want them to go pro. I want them to get the degrees. I want the assets to the communities. I wanted them to be great fathers, grandsons. Like I want so much for these kids, I want so much for these kids and they love it."

He further added that he draws much pleasure in doing what he does. Sanders' passion for mentoring and nurturing young athletes is contagious. He explains,

"That's what I enjoy every day and I don't tire in doing it. "

Fans react to Deion Sanders' unique coaching style and love for the team. He amazed the fans who swooped in with their love for Coach Prime in the comments.

Deion Sanders' Desire to Continue as College-Level Coach

Deion Sanders clarified in the past that his strong commitment to making a difference at the grassroots level is important to him. While fans and the football community anticipated his eventual move to the NFL, he had a different view.

Sanders talked about his passion for his team at the Pat McAfee Show. In line with this, he emphasized his passion lies in working with young athletes even in the past. Deion Sanders once clarified,

“I don’t have any desire or ambition to coach in the NFL,” adding, “I have a problem with men getting their checks and not doing their jobs. I would be too tough as a coach in the NFL because I still have those old-school attributes.”

Sanders' time at JSU and his start at the Colorado Buffaloes have shown plenty of success. He is expecting marvels as the season progresses similar to the fan expectations of him and the team.