"They got chemistry" - Colorado HC Deion Sanders makes promising remarks on Shedeur and Travis Hunter's partnership on the field

Beginning his Colorado journey with a 45-42 triumph over last season's college football playoff finalist, the TCU Horned Frogs is one of the best ways for Deion Sanders to celebrate his debut with the Buffaloes.

TCU was ranked 17 in the AP preseason rankings, but it did not look to be an issue for the Buffs, as they went on to secure a huge upset at the Amon G. Carter Stadium, the home ground of the Horned Frogs.

But do you know what makes this win even better for Coach Prime? It is the fact that his quarterback son, Shedeur Sanders, put up an incredible display in his first game in Colorado as well.

Shedeur went on to record 510 passing yards and four TDs, the first player in the program's history to have more than 500 yards in a single game. This scintillating performance has now made him a part of the 2023 Heisman trophy discussion.

Apart from Shedeur Sanders, there is another player that Deion Sanders shares a close bond with. And that is running back Travis Hunter. Deion Sanders was the reason why Travis committed to Jackson State despite being a 5-star prospect.

Sanders believed in his ability, which is why he brought him to Colorado. Travis played 129 snaps for the Buffaloes versus TCU, gaining 119 yards on the ground and 11 catches.

Both Shedeur and Travis had an unspoken partnership with each other on the field. The chemistry they displayed had been something they had been working on since Jackson State. And now, Deion Sanders believes that the two's collaboration could lead to good results for the program.

Deion Sanders recently appeared on the 'UNDISPUTED' show alongside Skip Bayless and Michael Irving. In the show, he talked about how his quarterback son and running back Travis Hunter have this unspoken bond with each other while playing football.

Sanders said that because they have been playing with each other since Jackson State, they know exactly what the other one is thinking and is going to do.

"Travis and Shedeur could make eye contact, look at each other and they know what to do. They got that chemistry. They know what to do because they played together for another year," Coach Prime said.

Names like Caleb Williams, Sam Hartman, and Drake Maye have been going around when talking about who could be the potential Heisman trophy winner in 2023.

But after Colorado's first game of the season, Shedeur and Travis have made it known that they are in the same level of competition as the others, and are also in contention to be named as a Heisman awardee.

Shedeur Sanders: College career stats and records so far

The quarterback son of Deion Sanders was a four-star recruit coming out of high school. Initially, Shedeur Sanders committed to play for the Florida Atlantic Owls, after receiving offers from Florida, Georgia, Alabama, and Florida State.

But after Deion Sanders was named the coach of the Jackson State Tigers in 2020, he flipped his commitment to play under the guidance of his 2X Super Bowl-winning father.

After joining Jackson State, Shedeur was at first ineligible to play for the team in the spring 2021 season, which was delayed due to the pandemic. But he was named the starting QB of the team in the fall 2021 season, which began his rise in the world of college football.

His first season with the Tigers saw him rack up 3,231 passing yards and 30 passing TDs. This led to him being named as the SWAC Freshman of the Year along with winning the Jerry Rice Award, making him the first player from an HBCU to be honored for the same.

In 2022, Shedeur continued improving himself and went on to record 3,732 passing yards and 40 passing TDs. His incredible performance earned him the Deacon James Award, after which he joined his father in Colorado for the 2023 season.

Travis Hunter: College career stats and records so far

While Travis Hunter is not related in any way to Deion Sanders, he still shares a strong bond with him that has been a key factor in his improvement and growth as a player. He's always had a deep level of respect for Deion Sanders.

So, after visiting him at the Jackson State campus, Travis Hunter decided to flip his commitment from Florida State to the Tigers in December 2021, making him the first five-star prospect to join an HBCU program.

Last season as a freshman for the Tigers, Hunter put up an incredible display of his talents. He recorded 15 total tackles, 2 INTs, and one fumble recovery along with one defensive TD.

On the offense, he rushed for 141 rushing yards and had two rushing TDs. This led to Deion Sanders believing in the talents of Travis Hunter, which led to him joining the Colorado via the transfer portal in December last year.