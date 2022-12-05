Are Deion Sanders and Trey Sanders related? Alabama's 5-star recruit wants to play for Prime Time in Colarado

Deion Sanders just took the job as head coach at the University of Colorado and one Trey Sanders seems to be very happy about it. Trey Sanders is a former five-star recruit and was the top-rated running back prospect in 2019. He is part of the Alabama Crimson Tide, but his outlook has fallen dramatically since then.

He has been plagued by injuries and missed the 2019 season, managing only 26 games over the past three seasons. In 2021, he rushed 72 times for 314 yards and two touchdowns in what was his most productive season. He has 14 attempts for 80 yards and a single touchdown this season.

He entered the transfer portal last month as a graduate and has now sounded out Deion Sanders for a potential move to Colorado.

This is the kind of response that the University of Colorado was hoping for when they gave the former NFL great and Jackson State head coach a gig. He has the star power, both as a player and as a coach, to draw the biggest recruits to the program.

His 27-5 record at Jackson State helped establish the program in the public eye and made the Historically Black University a powerful player in college football.

However, Trey Sanders is in no way related to the Pro Football Hall of Famer. Rather, the former five-star recruit wants to play for someone of the caliber of the senior Sanders. That does not mean that Deion's own children have fared badly. Let's take a look at how they are doing.

How many kids does Deion Sanders have?

Sanders is the father of five children: three boys and two girls. He has a son and a daughter with his first wife Carolyn Chambers: Deion Sanders Jr. and Deiondra Sanders. He then has three children from his second marriage to Pilar Sanders: sons Shilo and Shedeur, and daughter Shelomi.

Deion Sanders names son Shedeur as starting QB at new college

Following into Colorado was Deion Sanders' son, Shedeur. He was the starting quarterback under his father at Jackson State. He threw for four touchdowns in the last game of Deion's reign at the program, as they won the SWAC title 43-24. With the title under their belt and their legacy at Jackson State secured, both have now decided to move to Colorado in tandem.

NFL Rookie Watch @NFLRookieWatxh



Shedeur passed for over 6,500 yards and had 74 total touchdowns over his two year career at Jackson State Deion Sanders has announced that his son, Shedeur Sanders will be the starting QB for Colorado.Shedeur passed for over 6,500 yards and had 74 total touchdowns over his two year career at Jackson State Deion Sanders has announced that his son, Shedeur Sanders will be the starting QB for Colorado.Shedeur passed for over 6,500 yards and had 74 total touchdowns over his two year career at Jackson State 👀 https://t.co/Md023d1aZ9

The hope is that the father and son duo will revitalize their college program together just as they have done with Jackson State.

Poll : 0 votes