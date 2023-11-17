What channel is the Michigan vs Maryland game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 12 game

Michigan vs Maryland continues Week 12's slate of high-intensity college football action. The Wolverines, who remain undefeated through ten games, are putting their streak on the line against the Terrapins, who are themselves coming off a win of their own.

Michigan's blistering start might be marred by a bit of negativity right now, but one couldn't deny that they're out for blood this year. It's more or less a reflection of their performances in the 2021 and 2022 seasons when almost no one was able to keep up with them.

However, Maryland could have something to say about that. Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has been kind of a barometer by which this team performs. And if he manages to have an excellent game versus the Wolverines, there's a chance the Terps could pull off quite the upset.

What channel is the Michigan vs Maryland game on?

TV Channel: FOX

Livestream: Fubo TV

FOX will be the broadcast network to air the Michigan vs Maryland college football game. If for some reason you can't catch it there, you can stream the game on Fubo TV.

Michigan vs Maryland start time

Date: November 18

Kickoff time: 12 PM E.T.

The official kickoff time for the Michigan vs Maryland college football matchup is 12 PM E.T.

Michigan quarterback situation

Earlier in the year, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh gushed over his starting QB J.J. McCarthy. He called him "the best quarterback in the nation."

McCarthy has been in a relatively late push for the Heisman, with his odds now at +10000 (via FOX). One could argue that his odds could be higher if not for the sign-stealing scandal surrounding the Wolverines lately. But his numbers are clear and there for scrutiny. He has the statistical edge over his Maryland matchup for this game.

Maryland quarterback situation

Taulia Tagovailoa should at least always be in the conversation regarding the best quarterbacks in the country. While someone of J.J. McCarthy's fame could easily outshine him, he's been doing what he can for his team and putting up great numbers in line with it.

The Terps finally ended their five-game losing skid on top of Tagovailoa's 283 pass yards on 27-of-40 attempts, with one touchdown and interception. According to Maryland head coach Michael Locksley, Tagovailoa's performances are the main barometer for his team's success.

“How he goes, we go. What he has to be able to do is get back to where we hit these explosives,” Locksley said (via DiamondBack News).