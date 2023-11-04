What channel is the Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 10 game

After eight games, the Oklahoma Sooners finally hit rock bottom with a Week 9 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks. However, this doesn't change the fact that they are one of the top teams in college football. That's something they'll carry into this Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State rivalry game, where they'll be looking for a comeback victory.

As for Oklahoma State Cowboys, they are not doing bad at all. They're 6-2 and are coming off four straight wins, including a victory over the very same Jayhawks team that gave the Sooners their first loss. The Bedlam might not be the biggest college football rivalry of all time, but it's still a rivalry nonetheless.

Who do you have winning this Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State week 10 matchup?

What channel is the Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State

game on?

TV Channel: ABC

Livestream: Fubo TV

ABC will air the Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State college football game this Saturday. If for some reason you can't catch it there, you can also watch the game via live stream on Fubo TV.

Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State start time

Date: Saturday, November 4

Kickoff time: 3:30 PM E.T.

The official kickoff time for Saturday's Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State college football matchup is 3:30 PM E.T.

Oklahoma quarterback situation

For the Sooners, Dillon Gabriel has been everything they want in a starting QB. Despite a loss against the Kansas Jayhawks, he performed well, logging 171 pass yards (14-for-19, 73.7 CMP%) and one interception.

It was just another day at the office for Oklahoma's starting quarterback, but the game was lost at the final second when a Kansas touchdown clinched the deal with 55 seconds remaining. For the Sooners, it was one of those "you win some, you lose some" moments.

Oklahoma State quarterback situation

The Cowboys' most recent victory was a 45-13 thrashing of Cincinnati, in which Alan Bowman threw 286 yards on 17-for-34 passing (an even 50% CMP) with two touchdowns and one interception. Bowman is expected to lead Oklahoma State in this in-state rivalry.

Either way, Bowman will likely play in his first and last Bedlam game and look to join a host of Oklahoma State great QBs that had historic performances in the rivalry matchup.