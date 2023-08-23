Who will be Oklahoma State Cowboys starting QB in 2023? Exploring the QB battle between Alan Bowman, Zane Flores, and more

The Oklahoma State Cowboys open their 2023 college football season with a home matchup against Central Arkansas on Sept. 2 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Over the first month, the Cowboys will face Arizona State, South Alabama and Iowa State in Weeks 2,3 and 4. respectively. Week 5 brings a formidable contender in No.16 Kansas State.

Today, we'll be looking at the Cowboy's state of play in the QB position and trying to figure out who will be their starter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

What does the Oklahoma QB depth chart look like for 2023?

Alan Bowman spent two seasons at Michigan

Oklahoma State is led by redshirt senior Alan Bowman, who transferred from Michigan and also featured for Texas Tech a few years ago.

Behind Bowman is true freshman Zen Flores, the highest-rated recruit for the Oklahoma State Cowboys 2023 class. The group also includes redshirt freshman Garret Rangel, redshirt sophomore Gunnar Gundy and redshirt senior Peyton Thompson.

Alan Bowman: Stats and strengths

In his best season so far, with the Red Devils back in 2018, Alan Bowman threw for 2638 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. His passer rating was 150.1, with a completion percentage of 69.4%.

Bowman also averages 7.4 yards per pass throughout his career. With the Wolverines, he featured irregularly, only playing five games over two seasons.

Alan Bowman is an experienced ball player with good arm strength who isn't dazzled by blitz. While he hasn't been able to repeat the feats of his freshman season, he is a strong leader that delivers under pressure.

Backup Zane Flores was a highly coveted high school recruit and is Nebraka's all-time high school leader in passing yards (9163) and completions (724).

Which Oklahoma State Cowboys QB candidate's playing style fits best with their offensive system?

The Cowboys will almost certainly go with Alan Bowman for the season, trusting his experience and hoping he's able to repeat the achievements of the 2018 season.

Bowman will get valuable time to develop his skills as a backup and might see some action throughout the season.

Oklahoma State Cowboys' starting QBs in the last 5 years

Sanders transferred to Ole Miss

Spencer Sanders was the starter from 2019 to 2022 for Oklahoma State. He has now transferred to Ole Miss to play his final year with the Rebels.

In 2018, the Cowboys starter was Taylor Cornelius.

Oklahoma State Cowboys starting QB in 2022

Sanders threw for 2642 with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions in a season where the Cowboys went 7-6. His passer rating was 128.3, and he averaged 7.2 yards per pass.

They closed the season with a Guaranteed Rate Bowl loss to Wisconsin.

Oklahoma State Cowboys starting QB in 2021

In 2021, Spencer Sanders was named first-team All-Big 12, throwing 2839 yards with career-highs of 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. That season, he got the best passing yardage of his career and got a passer rating of 133.5 with a 62% completion percentage.

The Cowboys went 12 and 2, losing the Big 12's championship game versus Baylor but winning the Fiesta Bowl against the Fighting Irish.

Who will be the Oklahoma State Cowboys starting QB in 2023?

Alan Bowman used to play for Texas Tech

Alan Bowman will start for Oklahoma State, with the Cowboys fans hoping his experience brings them a bowl season and maybe another appearance in the Big 12 title game.

If Bowman were to falter in his last season in college football, it wouldn't be outside the realm of possibility to see the highly rated Zane Flores take his post from him.