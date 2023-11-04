What channel is the Oregon State vs Colorado game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 10 game

The week 10 slate of college football continues with the game featuring Oregon State vs Colorado happening on Folsom Field.

Oregon State has been having a relatively good season, as they're currently 4th in the Pac-12 with a 6-2 win-loss record. They've also beaten two good teams in Utah and in-state rival Oregon and are riding high as the regular season draws to a close. However, they haven't been that good on the road and that could be a factor heading into Boulder.

As for Colorado, Coach Prime's boys have come back down to earth after their fast start. Granted, not a lot of people were really rooting for them to have a good season. But after they beat 2022 runners-up TCU and bitter rivals Nebraska, hype went through the roof. The catalyst for their slowdown, however, was their massive loss to Oregon and cornerback Travis Hunter succumbing to an injury.

Here's everything you need to know about Oregon State vs Colorado.

What channel is the Oregon State vs Colorado game on?

TV Channel: ESPN

Livestream: Fubo TV

ESPN will be the broadcast network to air the Oregon State vs Colorado college football game this Saturday. You can also livestream the game on Fubo TV.

Oregon State vs Colorado start time

Date: Saturday, November 4

Kickoff time: 10:00 PM E.T.

The official kickoff time for Saturday's Oregon state vs Colorado college football matchup is 10:00 PM E.T.

Oregon State quarterback situation

Former Clemson transfer DJ Uiagalelei has been everything that the Beavers needed at QB1 and then some. He's helped Oregon State's offense be a top-25 unit in points per game, punctuated by his 1,791 passing yards.

Aside from his passing, Uiagalelei has also helped quite a bit in the running game and it's something that Deion Sanders and his team need to watch out for. Uiagalelei has had five rushing touchdowns so far, including 134 total rushing yards.

Colorado quarterback situation

One could say that Shedeur Sanders is a better QB than Uiagalelei with his 2,637 yards on 70.9% CMP. Stats-wise, there is a lot of truth in this matter, as Coach Prime's eldest is actually in the running for the Heisman, if not closer than he likely would want.

Either way, he needs to help his team win over Oregon State to salvage their hopes of making a bowl game this season.