Did Deion Sanders play football and baseball at the same time? Colorado HC's wild sports career revisited

Deion Sanders has stunned the world leading Colorado to two massive wins at the beginning of the CFB 2023 season. His career has seen him as an accomplished sportsman in various sports and roles.

Deion was a baseball, football, and track star during his college days. He starred in all three sports and emerged as a professional player in baseball and football. He chose to become a coach for football instilling the same love for sports in young players that he harbors.

Did Deion Sanders play football and baseball at the same time?

In short, yes. Deion was the fifth overall pick in the 1989 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons, which was around the same time his MLB career began. His football journey comprised many teams including the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Redskins, and Baltimore Ravens. He retired in 2006, after playing a fulfilling season in 2005 for the Ravens.

In baseball, Sanders had a part-time career that spanned nine years starting in 1989. He played for several teams, including the New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves. This was followed by his time at the Cincinnati Reds and San Fransisco Giants. Sanders played briefly for the Toronto Blue Jays as well ending his MLB stint in 2001.

Sanders had a unique contract arrangement that allowed him to pursue both baseball and football simultaneously. His football contract had been specially negotiated to accommodate dual-sport ambitions.

Sanders had the flexibility to participate in both sports. He could miss the NFL camp and the first few games of the season if he chose to actively engage in MLB. This arrangement even allowed him to make an unforgettable attempt to play professional football and baseball on the same day in 1992.

The attempt was not much of a success as the day ended with the Braves losing 7-1 in Game 5 of the NLCS. However, his dedication and athleticism in both sports was appreciated.

Deion Sanders Baseball Teams

Sanders is known for his incredible versatility in both baseball and football. He had a notable career in Major League Baseball spanning from 1989 to 2001. He played for several teams in his decade-long career including the Reds, Giants, Braves, and Yankees.

Deion has played 641 games, accumulating 2,23 at-bats, scoring 308 runs, and collecting 558 hits. He also demonstrated his speed with 186 stolen bases and displayed power with 39 home runs.

