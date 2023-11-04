What channel is the Penn State vs. Maryland game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 10 game

This upcoming Week 10 game between Penn State and Maryland could be one of the more exciting matchups of the year. On the one hand, you got one of the best teams in the Big Ten, and on the other, you have a relative non-contender looking to salvage their hopes of a Big Ten title.

The Nittany Lions are in the top half of the Big Ten with a 7-1 record. Their only loss came against the undefeated Ohio State Buckeyes in a low-scoring affair. The Terrapins aren't doing badly, but they'd rather be further up the standings with a respectable 5-3 record.

Maryland has lost three straight after winning their first five, so they're due to get a win. But coming up against the Nittany Lions, even at home, will not be easy. Granted, the Terrapins are 4-1 at the SECU Stadium, so they have some advantage.

What channel is the Penn State vs. Maryland game on?

TV Channel: FOX

Livestream: Fubo TV

FOX will be the broadcast network to air the Penn State vs. Maryland game. You can also stream the game on Fubo TV.

Penn State vs. Maryland start time

Date: Saturday, November 4

Kickoff time: 3:30 PM E.T.

Penn State quarterback situation

Starting QB Drew Allar logged this split in the Nittany Lions' win over Indiana: 20-for-31, 210 pass yards (5 rushing) for a 64.5 CMP%, with 3 TDs and one interception. Safe to say, one could expect him to stuff the stat sheet on the road again. But Penn State could be in trouble if they don't get their O-line sorted out, as Allar was sacked by the Hoosiers three times.

Either way, Allar should be able to pick apart Maryland's secondary, specifically, as it allows 230 passing yards per game and 11 scoring strikes. Elite-level QBs have been able to pass through this at will, and Allar is more than good enough for it.

Maryland quarterback situation

Taulia Tagovailoa is not to be outdone by Allar, though, as he has more than enough experience this year. So far, he's thrown 2,200 on 189-for-296 from the field (63.9 CMP%) with 19 touchdowns and six interceptions. He is every bit the starter that Maryland wants him to be, and he'll need to trade blows with Allar to keep the Terps' hopes of a Big Ten championship alive.

Tagovailoa and the Terps will need to sling it, as their rushing offense is poor. They're also going up against one of the best-rushing defenses in the nation.