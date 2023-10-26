What channel is the South Carolina vs Texas A&M game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 9 game

For the upcoming South Carolina vs Texas A&M college football matchup, fans are expecting a bit of a "business as usual" approach from the Aggies against the underdog Gamecocks.

Despite that, however, there are some major stories involved. For one, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher's popularity among the Aggies fanbase is steadily declining. His stint has been quite mediocre, with the Aggies just one game above .500 heading into this matchup being more than enough proof. They've also lost their last two games.

South Carolina, on the other hand, likely wishes they could be at least on par with the mediocre Aggies. They're currently 2-5 through seven games and are coming off three straight losses. One of these is a heartbreaking two-point defeat against Florida, a game which they led by 10 points in the fourth quarter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

What channel is the South Carolina vs Texas A&M game on?

TV Channel: ESPN

Livestream: Fubo TV

ESPN will be the broadcast network to air the South Carolina vs Texas A&M college football game this Saturday. If for some reason you can't catch it there, you can also watch the game via live stream on Fubo TV.

South Carolina vs Texas A&M start time

Date: Saturday, October 28

Kickoff time: 12:00 PM E.T.

The kickoff time at the legendary Kyle Field is set for 12 PM E.T. on Saturday, October 28.

The South Carolina quarterback situation

Heading into this South Carolina vs Texas A&M college football tussle, the Gamecocks have the 16th-best passing offense in the nation going up against the 12th-best passing defense. The odds are technically against South Carolina, but even then, they'll have to rely on starting QB Spencer Rattler to get things going on offense.

Rattler's numbers for the 2023 season aren't bad, all things considered. He's logged 1,941 yards (165-for-233, 70.8 CMP%) so far, alongside 11 total touchdowns and five interceptions. The thing is, his struggles on the field have also resulted in the Gamecocks' three straight losses heading into this game.

This, however, might mean that Spencer Rattler is likely due for a big bounce back game. But this doesn't deny the fact that South Carolina is a heavy underdog against Texas A&M, and things are going to be especially hard in Kyle Field's rowdy atmosphere.

The Texas A&M quarterback situation

Texas A&M named Conner Weigman their starting QB earlier this year, but the last two games didn't feature him as the leading passer. Against Tennessee and Alabama, Jimbo Fisher fielded sophomore Max Johnson and he performed quite well.

Despite the losses, Johnson was the leading passer for the Aggies against the Vols and the Tide. He had 223 pass yards (16-34) against Tennessee, and 239 pass yards (14-25) against Alabama. The most glaring part of his stats however, is he was sacked a total of seven times during the two games (twice against the Vols, five times against the Tide).