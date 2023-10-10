Where is Spencer Rattler now? College football QB's collegiate career explored

Quarterback Spencer Rattler has been around in the college football scene for a while now. Rattler served as a talented quarterback who had impressive numbers for Pinnacle High School. He recorded 11,083 passing yards and 116 passing touchdowns during his four years of high school. Thus, making him a 5-star prospect of the 2019 recruiting class as per Rivals.com.

Spencer Rattler received numerous offers from various top programs such as Alabama, Notre Dame, Miami, Oklahoma, and others. In 2017, he visited the Oklahoma facility and then decided to commit to them a week later. He then joined the program in June 2019.

Rattler went on to redshirt his first season. He then went on to be named the starting quarterback for the 2020 season where he recorded 3,031 passing yards and 28 passing yards. The Sooners finished the season with a 9-2 record under Rattler. However, Rattler was benched in 2021 during the second quarter against Texas. Caleb Williams was brought in for the latter half of the game, and he went on to be the QB1 for the team for the remainder of the season.

Following the 2021 season, Spencer Rattler entered the transfer portal. So where is he now? The 23-year-old joined the South Carolina Gamecocks after his stint with Oklahoma. He was named the starting QB of the team upon his arrival and put up 3,026 passing yards and 18 passing touchdowns last year during his debut campaign.

Rattler came back to play another season in South Carolina this year. However, they have won only two of the five games they've played so far this season. The 23-year-old has put up decent numbers so far, recording 1,411 passing yards and 7 passing touchdowns for 3 interceptions. Can he go on to win more games for his team with his talents?

Spencer Rattler opened up about why he decided to leave Oklahoma

In an interview with ESPN last year, Spencer Rattler opened up about the factors that influenced his decision to exit Oklahoma in 2021. While Caleb Williams taking over his starting QB is one of the reasons, he also called his time with the program toxic.

"A lot of guys don't get another chance, to start over where they really wanted," Rattler said. "I was just happy to get away from a toxic situation and get somewhere new. Anywhere was going to be better, and I found the right place."

It will be interesting to see how far can Spencer Rattler take the Gamecocks in his fifth season of college football.