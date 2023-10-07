What channel is the Texas Tech vs. Baylor game? When, where & how to watch Raiders' Week 6 game

The Texas Tech vs. Baylor rivalry game is set to go live again this weekend. The two Big-12 teams are looking to gain traction in their respective conference campaigns. Both Texas Tech and Baylor are coming into Week 6 with a 2-3 record, underscoring the importance of the game.

Baylor had a narrow 36-35 victory over UCF last weekend and needs a big confidence boost going forward. Texas Tech, on the other hand, had a comfortable 49-28 win against Houston. We delve into more details about the game below.

What channel is Texas Tech vs. Baylor game on?

Texas Tech's Week 6 matchup with the Baylor Bears will be televised live on ESPN2. The game will kick off at 8:00 p.m. (ET) on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The venue for the game is the Bears' home ground, McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas.

Texas Tech Red Raiders injury report

Joey McGuire will have some important players available for action this weekend. Outside linebacker Isaac Smith is out for the rest of the season. So are linebackers Trent Low and Wesley Smith, defensive back James Grando, and quarterback Tyler Shough.

Behren Morton will probably return to action after recovering from a shoulder injury. Other probable injury returnees for tomorrow's game are E'Maurion Banks, Jesiah Pierre, and Jordan Brown.

Baylor Bears injury report

Baylor's win against UCF came at a great cost, with weakside linebacker Mike Smith Jr. and deep snapper Garrison Grimes picking season-ending ACL injuries. However, defensive linemen Jerrell Boykins Jr. and Tre Emory are on fast recovery paths and may be available for action on Saturday.

Texas Tech vs. Baylor head-to-head

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have faced the Baylor Bears 81 times. The Bears lead the series 41-39-1. They have also won the last two meetings, 2021 and 2022.

The Red Raiders have the longest winning streak in the series. From the inception of the Big-12 in 1996 until 2010, they beat the Bears in 15 consecutive games.

They are also the favored side to win tomorrow's matchup by 1.5 points, with the over/under set at 59.5 points. It is a pivotal game for both teams as they look to improve their Big-12 standings and will try to carry the momentum from last weekend's victories.