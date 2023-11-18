What channel is USC vs. UCLA on? When, where and how to watch the Week 12 game

USC vs. UCLA is one of the biggest rivalries in college football. The teams are set to meet again this weekend for a symbolic game that will mark the end of the Pac-12 era for both teams. Beyond the symbolic importance, however, the game is also important for both teams as the 2023 regular season draws close.

The USC Trojans (7-4, 5-3 Pac-12) are experiencing a bad turn in the season, which has dashed the hopes of most fans. The Trojans have lost four of their last five games, forfeiting any chance of playing the Pac-12 championship game or making it to the CFP.

This disappointment notwithstanding, the game against UCLA represents an opportunity for Lincoln Riley and his team to redeem themselves.

The UCLA Bruins (6-4, 3-4) are also coming into the game with the intention of adding to the Trojans' woes. This is despite coming from the back of two consecutive losses themselves. Clinching a win over their cross-town rivals will be a huge boost for the Bruins.

What channel is the USC vs. UCLA game on?

The USC vs. UCLA game will be broadcast live on ABC. Dave Pasch, Tom Luginbill, and Dusty Dvoracek will be on hand for the play-by-play commentary, analysis, and sideline live coverage of the game. Fans can also explore the live streaming option to see the game live on FuboTV.

What time is USC vs. UCLA?

The Week 12 matchup between USC and UCLA is set to be played on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, with kick-off time set at 3:30 pm ET at the LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.

There have been questions about USC quarterback Caleb Williams' choice between entering the NFL Draft or playing for another season at USC. Williams has had a good season on an individual performance level but needs a higher fulfillment that only team success can bring.

If it's Williams' last game, it will be such an emotional farewell to a team where he's cut his teeth as an athlete.