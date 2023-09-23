What channel is the Vanderbilt football game on today? Streaming options, schedule and more

The Vanderbilt Commodores will be up against the Kentucky Wildcats in another SEC in-game conference in Week 4. Kentucky has remained undefeated so far, and it will be their first away game of the season as they face Vanderbilt.

The Commodores, on the other hand, began their 2023 campaign with a Week 1 clash against Hawaii, which they won. They went on to secure a 47-13 win against Alabama A&M as well in Week 2. But the Commodores then lost their last two games against Wake Forest and UNLV.

So where can fans watch the Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky game today? The game is set to be broadcast on television, and CFB fans can watch it there. It will be available on the SEC Network, owned by ESPN. So fans will have to check with their cable providers for more details.

Streaming options for the Commodores vs. Wildcats game

Apart from the broadcast on television, the live stream of the game will also be available on the FuboTV app, which has a seven-day free trial and then monthly packages.

Apart from FuboTV, there are also several other livestream options for fans to choose from for the Vanderbilt game. These include YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu+, Vidgo, and DIRECTTV STREAM. The choice now depends on preferability.

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky schedule

The Week 4 SEC conference game is set to be played on September 23, with kick-off in the afternoon at 12 P.M. ET at the FirstBank Stadium, the home ground of the Commodores in Nashville, Tennessee.

Who will call the game for SEC Network?

The exciting SEC clash between the Commodores and Wildcats will see Taylor Zarzour and Matt Stinchcomb calling all the actions of the game from the booth. Apart from them, Alyssa Lang will be the sideline reporter at FirstBank Stadium.

It is definitely a game that will have college football fans on the edge of their seat. The last time these two teams went against each other was in 2022, it was a very close game. In the end, the Commodores emerged victorious and secured the win with a 21-24 scoreline.

Can they be the team to break the winning streak of the 3-0 Kentucky Wildcats? Or will coach Mark Stoops be able to continue this dream run and upset Vanderbilt in their home?