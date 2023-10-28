What channel is the Washington vs Stanford game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 9 game

Many might not be too familiar at all with one of the biggest stories in college football today, and it's going to be part of this upcoming Week 9 game featuring No. 9 ranked Washington vs Stanford.

That's because the Huskies actually hold the second-longest winning streak in CFB today in the nation at 14 games. They extended this after defeating Arizona State in their previous game, and they are unlikely to face much challenge from the Stanford Cardinal.

But this is college football, so anything is possible. And, despite a 2-5 start to the season, the Cardinal have already pulled off one upset. Stanford's triumph over Coach Prime's Colorado Buffaloes was one of the most talked-about games this season, so don't rule them out.

That said, here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Washington vs Stanford college football matchup.

What channel is the Washington vs Stanford game on?

TV Channel: FS1

Livestream: Fubo TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Orange + Blue, Sling Blue, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream Ultimate, Fubo Elite, Vidgo

FS1 will be the broadcast network to air the Washington vs Stanford college football game this Saturday. If for some reason you can't catch it there, you can also watch the game via live stream on the above platforms -- all of which carry FS1 (via A Good Movie to Watch).

Washington vs Stanford start time

Date: Saturday, October 28

Kickoff time: 7:00 PM E.T.

The official kickoff time for Saturday, October 28 featuring Washington vs Stanford is 7:00 PM E.T.

The Washington quarterback situation

It is clear to see that the odds are almost overwhelmingly in favor of the Huskies coming into this Washington vs Stanford matchup. And part of that massive success this season rests on the shoulders of Heisman hopeful QB Michael Penix Jr.

He had a bit of an off-night in the Huskies' hard-fought win over Arizona State. A rare one, but Penix Jr. remains one of the best quarterbacks in the country--bar none. His splits for the year are as follows: 182-for-257 for 2,576 yards (70.8 CMP%).

The thing is, his off night against ASU could still be considered a great game. It's just more proof of just how good a player he is, and Stanford's defense is going to have its hands full trying to contain him.

The Stanford quarterback situation

Ashton Daniels will likely be the starting QB for Stanford in this game. He's been doing everything he could to give the Cardinal a chance every game, and it's evident in his splits.

For the season, Daniels thus far logged 1,225 yards, going 102-for-170 at 60.0 CMP%. And he was able to go toe-to-toe with Shedeur Sanders in his team's win over Colorado, logging 396 pass yards and going 27-for-45. His last game against UCLA was also stellar: 268 pass yards on 27-for-45 once again.