What channel is the Washington vs USC game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 10 game

For this Week 10 clash featuring Washington vs USC, we see two teams at the very top of the Pac-12 looking to gain bragging rights over the other. As such, this could be quite the contentious game come Saturday.

The Huskies remain undefeated through eight games and are a favorite (for now) to win the Pac-12 title. But of course, the Trojans have something to say about that, with their high-octane offense propelling them to a 7-2 record thus far.

Both teams are coming off wins, but Washington is on a different level right now: they're on the second-longest active streak in FBS history with 15 wins in a row, and they're not slowing down.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

For USC, on the other hand, offensive mastermind Lincoln Riley and defending Heisman winner Caleb Williams are showing everybody that for them, attack is the best defense. Six out of the Trojans' nine games saw them score 70 points or more--an insane number to think about, but perhaps something expected of a team of this caliber.

If you want to catch this game live and see who comes out on top, read on!

What channel is the Washington vs USC game on?

TV Channel: ABC

Livestream: Fubo TV

ABC will be the broadcast network to air the Washington vs USC college football game this Saturday. If, for some reason, you can't catch it there, you can also stream the game on Fubo TV.

Washington vs USC start time

Date: Saturday, November 4

Kickoff time: 7:30 PM E.T.

The official kickoff time for Saturday's Washington vs USC college football matchup is 7:30 PM E.T.

Washington quarterback situation

This Washington vs USC tussle would see the clash of two of the nation's best quarterbacks. And for this section, we'll focus on Michael Penix Jr. and his contributions to the Huskies offense.

His skill set has helped lead the team to a fifth-best total offense and ninth-best PPG average (via CBS Sports). Furthermore, he'll be going up a still-shoddy USC defense that struggles with tackling and blows their coverages (via ClutchPoints). Perhaps this would be one of those situations where the Trojans' offense-heavy identity would get the better of them.

USC quarterback situation

Caleb Williams has been constantly called on to bail his team out of bad situations when the "attack is the best defense" approach isn't working. So far, he's been every bit of the defending Heisman winner out there, but things won't be falling into place as easily this time around.

He is facing a Huskies defense that is 27th-best in opponent PPG and 17th-best in opp yards per pass (via Team Rankings). These aren't eye-popping numbers but are worth noting nonetheless. But this also doesn't discount the fact that Washington's defense has the tendency to allow big games from quarterbacks. And for a QB of Caleb Williams' caliber, it could be an all-you-can-eat buffet.