Top 5 potential landing spots for Michael Penix Jr. in 2024 NFL draft

Michael Penix Jr. has been the starting quarterback of the Washington Huskies after joining them post the 2021 season. Prior to that, he spent four seasons with the Indiana Hoosiers after committing to them back in 2018. He redshirted his debut season because of a torn ACL, after which the next two seasons also saw his campaign cut short because of continuous injuries.

Last year as QB1 for Washington, Michael Penix Jr. led them to a successful 11-2 campaign and recorded 4,167 passing yards and 31 passing touchdowns. He was awarded the AP Comeback Player of the Year title. This season has been pretty decent as well for the quarterback, as he has already recorded 1,999 passing yards and 16 passing touchdowns in the first five games of the season.

Let us have a look at the potential landing spots for the Washington QB in the 2024 NFL Draft

Top 5 landing spots for Michael Penix Jr.

#1 Las Vegas Raiders

Former QB1 Derek Carr joined the New Orleans Saints this season. The Las Vegas Raiders brought in Jimmy Garoppolo as a solution to the void left by Carr's exit. But there had been doubts about Garoppolo being the final answer for the Raiders' QB woes in the long run because of his injury history.

Thus, if he cannot remain physically fit, then the Raiders will have to look for an alternative in the upcoming 2024 Draft. And Michael Penix Jr could be a good fit in Josh McDaniels' offensive playbook.

#2 New York Giants

2022 saw the New York Giants make it to the post-season with Daniel Jones being the signal caller for the team. Because of his performance during that campaign, the team signed a massive four-year $160 million extension with Jones. However, Daniel Jones has not been able to find the same flare so far this season, as the Giants have put up a disappointing 1-4 record till now.

Thus, drafting Michael Penix Jr. could boost the options for the team in the quarterback department if Daniel Jones fails to be consistent on the field. He may be an interesting prospect for the Giants.

#3 Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings had signed a one-year $35 million extension with their long-term quarterback Kirk Cousins last year that runs through the 2023 season. However, they have failed to renegotiate another extension, which could possibly be bringing an end to the Cousins era in Minnesota.

If the team decides to let go of their QB1, then they will be looking at the 2024 draft for a potential pick. They have a fourth overall pick, and Michael Penix Jr could be a potential pick if they fail to acquire the likes of Caleb Williams and Drake Maye.

#4 San Francisco 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance, who were once starting QBs for the San Francisco 49ers have left to join their new homes. This leaves the team with Brock Purdy as the only reliable option in the quarterback department along with backup Sam Darnold. Thus, the 49ers could be looking to strengthen their QB depth by acquiring another talented signal-caller in the upcoming 2024 draft.

Thus Michael Penix Jr. could be a potential option as the perfect boost to their offensive arsenal.

#5 Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos are once again going through a heartbreak in the debut season of Sean Payton. And their multi-million dollar QB acquisition Russell Wilson is still unable to improve his game following a disappointing last season. Thus, the Broncos could be looking for a potential answer to their QB woes in the NFL draft next season.

Currently, the Broncos have the third overall pick in the first round. And if Williams and Maye slip past their hands, then Michael Penix Jr. could be their next go-to quarterback as an alternative to the dismal Wilson era.