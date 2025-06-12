“What the f**k”: Legendary LSU HC Coach O left frustrated after being heckled by Alabama fan

Former LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron (also known as "Coach O") was recently heckled in public. On Thursday, an Alabama Crimson Tide fan shared a video of himself stopping Orgeron during his jog to tease him by saying, "Roll Tide."

The fan wrote a caption with the video of the incident.

"Pro Tip: Don't say "Roll Tide" to Coach O in the streets lmaoo," the Alabama fan tweeted.

After the Alabama fan heckled Orgeron, the former LSU head coach confronted the fan, who apologized and admitted his respect for him. Orgeron reassured the heckler that he wasn't upset and asked if he would harass former Alabama coach Nick Saban the same way.

"But, look here, just some respect," Orgeron said (Timestamp: 0:23). I mean, what the f*** man. Hey, if you were from LSU, you wouldn't go to Nick Saban and say 'Go Tigers,' would you?"

The fan claimed that others would, which got a laugh from Orgeron, replying that the heckler wouldn't do it. Both were able to go their separate ways without escalating their confrontation.

Orgeron served as LSU's head coach for six seasons from 2016 to 2021, compiling a 51-20 record. The highlight of his career with the Tigers occurred during the 2019 season. He led the team to a 15-0 record and a dominant 42-25 win in the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Clemson Tigers on Jan. 13, 2020.

He finished the 2021 regular season with a 6-6 record before deciding to resign as LSU's head coach. Coach Ed Orgeron's last game was a 27-24 win against the Texas A&M Aggies on Nov. 27, 2021.

Coach O's win/loss record as head coach for the LSU Tigers against the Alabama Crimson Tide

Ed Orgeron has a 1-4 record as a head coach against Alabama. His only victory came in the 2019 season when he helped LSU defeat the Crimson Tide 46-41 on Nov. 9, 2019.

Quarterback Joe Burrow finished the game for "Coach O," completing 31 of 39 passes for 393 yards and three touchdowns. Clyde Edwards-Helaire also played a key role in LSU's 2019 win against Alabama with 20 carries for 103 yards and three touchdowns.

Orgeron's final game against Saban's team was a close 20-14 loss on Nov. 6, 2021. Former Crimson Tide star Bryce Young completed 24 of 37 passes for 302 yards and two touchdowns to end the rivalry between "Coach O" and Alabama.

